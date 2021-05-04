‘Some People Don’t Think That the Plaques Still Come In’: Kandi Burruss Drops Receipts After Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men Calls Her Out for Not Working In Music Anymore

Kandi Burruss threw shots at Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men on May 3 by showing off her latest music plaque in a new video after hanging it up in her home. Burruss was awarded a 2020 ASCAP Pop Music Award for Ariana Grande’s hit song “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” This award acknowledges contributors such as songwriters and publishers of the most popular songs from the previous year in pop music. Her award receipt comes days after Morris claimed Burruss’ music career has been “dormant” since the 2000s.

Burruss uploaded to her Instagram Story a video of her nonchalantly responding to Morris’ recently remarks. She said, “New plaque alert. ‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.’ ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2020 honoring Kandi. You know, some people don’t think that the plaques still come in.”

Kandi Burruss flaunts her music award plaque for her contribution to Ariana Grande’s “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” following Wanya Morris’ of Boyz II Men’s comment about the star not making music in years. @kandi/Instagram

Following the clip, Burruss shared in another Story that the award wasn’t new, but she “just” happened to finally hang it up “on the wall.” She wrote, “It’s not new, but we just put it up on the wall.” Burruss received writing credit for Ariana Grande’s single “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” because it sampled a song the mother of three previously wrote: NSYNC’s “Makes Me Ill” on the boy band’s 2000 album “No Strings Attached.”

Burruss’s reaction comes days after Morris responded to the Xscape singer’s “worst” artist claims. Morris explained — during an Instagram Live — the back story behind Burruss listing Boyz II Men as the worst artists she’s ever worked with, saying it was because of a disagreement about ownership percentage over the group’s song “Good Guy.” Following that revelation, things took a slight turn for the worse when Morris subtly disparaged Burruss current position in the music industry after he said there was no animosity between him and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star

Morris stated “I think that she’s [Kandi] a cool person. I think that when I watch her on TV or whatnot I think that she has very valid things to say. I think she keeps things on a level when it comes to her personality. I have nothing bad to say about Kandi.”

He added, “It’s just we work differently. … I didn’t know that we were the worst to work with, but I mean after TLC and Boyz II Men and a couple of other people she hasn’t worked since, right, music-wise. She’s just been doing like reunions with Xscape. I mean she’s doing TV which is awesome but I haven’t heard a song that I was like, ‘Yo, go, Kandi,’ like I did when she was doing the records for TLC and those other records. It’s been a dormant season and it’s a dormant season for a lot of artists for that time because music is changing, that’s just what it is.”