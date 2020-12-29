‘I Love Your Sisterhood’: Ciara and Vanessa Bryant Go on Skiing Trip with Their Kids

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant carved out some time for another girls trip, with this one leaving them all bundled up and ready to take on some snow. On Sunday, Dec. 27, Ciara uploaded a photo on Instagram smiling big next to her friend Vanessa Bryant as they stand geared up and ready to go skiing.

“The Slopes Aint Ready 😎@vanessabryant,” she wrote in the caption.

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant get ready to go skiing. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The besties posted several photos and videos of their post-Christmas trip on their Instagram page and their Instagram Stories.

The 35-year-old singer shared a video of herself taking it slow on the skis since it was her first time doing the activity.

She wrote, “The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! 🧊 #SkiLife.”

It’s not clear how long the two moms have been on their vacation together or where they are exactly, but as they always do when they link up they seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. The fun activities for the ladies did not stop there. Not only did they ski, but they also played pool and went ice skating.

Similar to their last trip, Ciara and Vanessa brought their children with them. Videos on Vanessa’s page show her and Ciara tubing with their kids. Ciara’s two oldest children Future, 6, and Sienna, 3, enjoyed a game of indoor virtual golf together while Vanessa’s daughter Bianka Bella Bryant sat in the background cheering Sienna on.

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka go tubing (Photos: @vanessabryant/Instagram)

Fans expressed their excitement for the ladies’ holiday linkup, writing things like “I love your sisterhood,” and “Oh you two are all in! Love it.”

Several others praised Ciara for being “a great friend” to Vanessa and being there for her. This was Bryant’s first Christmas spent without her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna Bryant since they tragically died in a helicopter accident in January.

It appears that Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson did not attend this trip with his wife, but she and Vanessa still showed their support for Wilson after his NFL team, Seattle Seahawks, defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s football game.

The “Level Up” singer uploaded a photo of Wilson wearing the late Kobe Bryant’s jersey and wrote, “So Proud of You Baby! Best There Is! Way to Win! @SeaHawks! @DangeRussWilson #3#NFCWestChamps #MambaMentality.”

Vanessa reposted the photo and wrote, “Way to represent brother @dangerusswilson 👏🏽My baby’s @kobebryant #MambaMentality will live on forever 💜🐍#2 #8 #24,” in the caption.