‘Is Really Sexy to Me’: Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About What Attracted Him to Lori Harvey

Actor Michael B. Jordan is still gleefully riding the high of his relationship with Lori Harvey, and revealing even more about how his real-life leading lady is keeping a smile on his face.

While speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” host Nischelle Turner, Jordan shared that, sure, Harvey’s good looks play a role in making him smile, but so does a particular personality trait.

Actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey put an end to questions of ‘are they or aren’t they dating?’ with affectionate social media posts. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

“She’s very funny. A lot of people don’t know that about her. She’s very funny,” revealed Jordan. In fact, the “Without Remorse” star says his girlfriend encompasses every sexy trait he likes in a woman.

“I think a sense of humor, I think the ability to laugh — that infectious feeling, I think is really, really sexy,” said the 34-year-old. “A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humor is really sexy to me,” he said, adding that Harvey has “all of those things.”

Jordan and Harvey have quietly shared a years’-long friendship, but have only been together for five months. Rumors about the duo being an item first circulated when Harvey and Jordan were spotted as they arrived in Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving together in 2020.

Two months later, the couple confirmed they were indeed an item by sharing affectionate posts and lovey-dovey photos together on social media. Since going public with the relationship, fans and Jordan’s friends can’t seem to get over how happy he appears to be.

“I’m glad you’re seeing me happy,” he told Turner, while jokingly adding that he never knew his friends thought that he “was that lonely.”

While being heed over heels may have the star opening about love, he’s clear that his private life is still private. Still, in April he explained to PEOPLE why he finally let the public in on his love life.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I am extremely happy.”