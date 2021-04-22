‘I Want to Protect That’: Michael B. Jordan Reveals Why He’s Finally Taking Public ‘Ownership’ of His Relationship with Lori Harvey

It’s been a little over three months since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship, and Jordan seems to still be head over heels about it.

This is the first relationship that the “Creed” actor has ever gone public with and although he won’t be sharing all of his business on social media, he’s indicated something feels right about going public with Harvey. He told PEOPLE, “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

As far as why he felt now was the time he said, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

The 34-year-old actor has spoken up before about people on social media who believe his relationship with Lori is just a publicity stunt. In March, he told Men’s Health, “I can’t do anything about that, and I’ve just got to accept that and keep moving in my purpose. People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work … they know what I allow them to know.”

Lori hasn’t said much about their relationship besides leaving cute comments for her “nugget” — her pet name for him — under photos. But it seems the two are going strong. One person who’s had a few things to say about their union is Lori’s step-father, Steve Harvey. Harvey, who has admitted to not liking any of Harvey’s former boyfriends ( to include Future and Trey Songz) said during a guest appearance last month on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” that he’s “tried not to like” Jordan. He confessed, “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go.”

But Jordan has seemed to have been the only guy who has gotten a nod of approval from the “Family Feud” host. He told Ellen, “This guy is such a good guy, man.” He added, “I just can’t find nothin’ wrong with him. Between me and you, I’m hoping this lasts ’cause this is a really, really good guy, man.”

As for Jordan, he, too, wants the relationship to last. “I am extremely happy,” he said.