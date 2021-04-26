‘It’s Like Subliminal Torment’: Jamie Foxx Shares What He Did About His Daughter, Corrine Foxx’s, Ex-Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx have that typical father-daughter relationship that often gets portrayed on television as the father tending to get on the daughter’s nerves, whether it be in front of the child’s crushes or her friends.

And apparently, Jamie does more than just embarrass his daughter. He “torments” her. In a GQ family quiz game on April 20, the two were asking each other questions, and Jamie revealed what he did to jokingly humiliate his daughter. The question was in regards to her ex-boyfriend, and it was clear the 27-year-old Corinne didn’t want to discuss it. Jamie tried to act like he didn’t understand why she didn’t want to ask about him, but in fact he knew why.

Corinne Foxx and her father Jamie Foxx. (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

With a mock expression of confusion on his face, at 4:16 he said, “What, why? I know your first boyfriend.” His daughter replied, “Yeah, I know you do, and I don’t want to ask about him anymore.” Jamie continued with a cunning smile on his face, “I know. I named all my characters his name.” Confirming what her father said, Corinne replied with a beaming smile on her face, “Yeah, why?”

The “Project Power” actor replied with a laugh, “I don’t know. It’s like subliminal torment.”

Jamie and his daughter have been promoting a show they created called “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” which was created based on their real-life relationship. In an interview with the New York Daily News, Corinne explained: “For years, my dad and I have been sharing our funny stories of our little mishaps as father and daughter and him embarrassing me, and we’d told these stories for so long that we finally got to a point where we were like, ‘Why not take these stories and make them episodes?’ That’s kind of what we did: we took these stories from our personal lives and turned them into a television show.”

Jamie Foxx plays a single father in Atlanta whose daughter just moved in with him after her mother’s sudden death. Foxx’s character, Brian Dixon, is ecstatic about building his relationship with his daughter, however, she feels quite the opposite.

Although Corinne is not acting in the series with her father, she does take on the role of executive producer. The series can be watched on Netflix.