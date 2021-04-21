‘Where Tf Were You?: Diddy Faces Backlash for Offering to Help with Black Rob’s Funeral Arrangements After Fans Say He Left Him to Struggle

Music mogul Diddy may have missed the opportunity to help his friend and longtime collaborator Black Rob in his final days of struggling with failing health, but he won’t let that deter him from stepping in to help moving forward.

According to Page Six, sources say Diddy has offered to assist with funeral costs to ensure the east Harlem rapper is properly laid to rest. On April 17, the “Whoa!” rapper passed at the age of 51 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Diddy mourns the passing of rapper Black Rob. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram)

“He wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes. He is helping to make the funeral arrangements,” claims a source for the publication.

The hip-hop world was still reeling from the death of rapper DMX when fans learned the former Bad Boy Records emcee was facing health challenges. While sending his condolences to DMX’s family in a video shared to social, fans noticed Black Rob was in a hospital bed and appeared to be in a weakened state. Fans would soon learn the “Whoa!” rapper was suffering from kidney failure and a host of other health complications along with experiencing homelessness.

At the time it was rumored Diddy reached out to the rapper to see if he could be of any assistance. A week later, the rapper was dead.

While Diddy publicly mourned the loss of his friend, some fans harshly criticized him for not stepping in to help Black Rob sooner.

“Boy go to hell. where tf were you when he was homeless”

“Man For with that fake love that man was crying out for help.”

Others, however, acknowledge that Diddy is doing what he can to ease the burden on the late rapper’s family instead of knocking him for what he should or could have done differently.

“Diddy’s paying for his funeral. Let me guess…. that’s still not enough? He should’ve done more, right?”

“You don’t know he’s responsible for everyone. He don’t have to do anything honestly but pay his respects.”