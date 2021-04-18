‘Rest in Beats’: ‘Whoa!’ Rapper Black Rob Dead at 51, Tributes Pour In from LL Cool J, Chuck D and More

Rapper and former Bad Boy recording artist Black Rob has died from kidney failure.

The “Whoa!” artist resurfaced on social media after the April 9 death of DMX to send the Ruff Ryders rapper “big love,” however his appearance alarmed fans. It was later revealed by Rob in a different video posted by rapper Royce Da 5’9 that in addition to the health complications he was suffering from following multiple strokes beginning in 2013, he was also homeless.

Black Rob has died following a series of health complications. (Photo: Black Rob/YouTube screenshot)

Just days after the hospital bed video went viral, Rob’s fellow Bad Boy artist Mark Curry told fans he was released, which Rob shared on his own Instagram account as well, but Curry confirmed the news of the “Let’s Get It” rapper’s death on April 17.

“I thank everybody for the donations. Rob passed away about an hour ago,” a tearful Curry said before asking Rob’s daughter and son to reach out to him. In another video posted shortly afterward, the “Bad Boy 4 Life” rapper revealed that he was “there with [Black Rob]” at the end. “Rest in peace to my brother. I was there with him…”

East Harlem-raised Black Rob, born Robert Ross, joined the Bad Boy family in 1996 and released four studio albums over the course of his career. He is best known for his hit single “Whoa!” and appearances on Bad Boy anthem “Bad Boy 4 Life,” and “Let’s Get It.” After leaving the label in 2010 to sign to Down Duck Records before creating his own label, Rob reunited with the crew for select dates during the 2016 Bad Boy Reunion Tour.

Celebrities including DJ Self, LL Cool J, Biz Markie, and Mario Winans, as well as Diddy’s Revolt TV network have shared their condolences on social media

“Lord knows i tried to get help …… I’m sad to say RIP to Black Rob ….. Passed away in the hospital in Atlanta …..🙏🏾,” shared DJ Self.

“Thank You for your contribution to the culture. Rest in power my brother. Your music will live forever. @therealblackrob 🙏🏾♥️,” LL Cool J wrote.

“This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother! RIP BLACK ROB! 💔💔💔,” exclaimed Mario Winans.

“Rest in Beats BLACK ROB…,” said Chuck D.

“RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold,” Biz Markie tweeted. “Of course, ‘Whoa,’ which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger.”

“After a rough week since the passing of #DMX, the Hip Hop community is now mourning the loss of another legend #BlackRob 🙏🏿🙏🏿 Gone but never forgotten, Rest In Power Black Rob,” Revolt posted.

Revolt TV shares news of Black Rob’s death. @revolttv/Instagram

Curry, who kept fans updated on Rob’s state of health leading up to his passing, confirmed that Diddy did reach out and was attempting to do what he could to help. “Puff, I ain’t talk to Puff in 15 years,” Curry said. “We talked today. This is the beginning of a new us. Rob made sure he knew what he had to do before he parted this world to make sure we all alright.”

DJ Self created a GoFundMe to raise money for homegoing services for Black Rob. At the time of this writing, the page has raised over $2,000 toward its $50,000 goal.