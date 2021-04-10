Former Bad Boy Artist Black Rob Worries Fans After Sharing Hospital Video Sending ‘Big Love’ to DMX

Former Bad Boy artist and “Whoa!” rapper Black Rob’s appearance shocked and concerned fans after a video surfaced of him sending “big love” to DMX after his April 9 death.

A video of the 51-year-old that made its way around social media shows a hospital bed where Rob appears gaunt and fragile while filmed by an unknown man as he briefly talks about the pain that he’s experiencing.

(From left) Diddy, Black Rob, G. Dep. (Photo: Black Rob/YouTube screenshot)

“What’s up, man? What’s going on? I don’t know what the pain is,” he describes with his eyes closed. “The pain is crazy man. It’s helping me out though but it’s making me realize I got a lot to go man. Lot to go on man.”

The unknown cameraman then asks him how he feels about DMX, to which Black Rob replies, “I feel everything about X, man. X, one love, man. Positive. Big love, big love to X, man. That’s all, man.”

Although his current health struggles remain unidentified, this isn’t Black Rob’s first major health battle. The rapper suffered a stroke in 2013. In 2015, he spoke about his road to recovery, which he said included having to relearn all of his music.

“After I had my stroke, I had to re-memorize all my s–t, all my lyrics. I didn’t know them. So that right there was the biggest challenge,” he told XXL. “Years. That took years, man. I been f—–g with this s–t, struggling with this, with my baby moms, for years. It took me one year to deal with all this s–t, stressing. Then it took me one year to memorize everything I had. Now I’m back, I don’t feel no pain.”

Fans were alarmed to see the “Let’s Get It” rapper in such a fragile state.

“Wow what is going on 😢”

“Damn man 😢 .. definitely gotta count and appreciate life no matter what”

“Chile where is Diddy at to offer him some assistance with all the money he pocketed off him?”

“Whoa 😮 prayers up! He looks unrecognizable”

“Ion like that someone posted him in this condition 🤨”

Black Rob was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy label until 2010. At the time of this writing, Diddy has yet to comment on Black Rob’s video or apparent health issues.