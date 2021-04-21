‘Unaccountability Is Exhausting’: Holly Robinson Peete Shares Receipts After Sharon Osbourne Denies ‘Ghetto’ Comment

Actress Holly Robinson Peete isn’t backing down from allegations she made against former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne. And after Osbourne’s recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Peete is back with evidence to back her claims.

Last month Peete accused Osbourne of once calling her too “ghetto” for their daytime television talk show. The accusation came at a time where Osbourne had already been under fire after being involved in a heated on-air discussion with former co-star Sheryl Underwood. The two women debated over Osbourne’s defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan regarding his comments on “Good Morning Britain” about Meghan Markle that many perceived as offensive and racist.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 28: Sharon Osbourne and actress Holly Robinson Peete speak at “The Talk” panel during 2010 Summer TCA Tour Day 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Osbourne ultimately denied ever using the term, let alone referring to Peete as such. During her sit-down with host Maher on Friday, April 16, Osbourne denied allegations that she used racist and homophobic slurs during her tenure on the CBS show — charges that later surfaced during CBS’ internal investigation into her on-set behavior.

“I don’t even use those words, they’re not in my vocabulary,” Osbourne told Maher shortly before attempting to discredit Robinson Peete and former co-host Leah Remini, who also made similar claims against her last month. The 68-year-old denied that her friendship with Peete had ever experienced any turmoil.

“For Holly, you know, I think I said it all when I printed the texts that she sent me after she said I got her fired. In the texts, she says, ‘I know it was Julie. I know it was Les. I’m thinking of suing.’ It’s disgruntled ladies,” she explained.

Robinson Peete caught wind of Osbourne’s remarks, though she admitted on Twitter to having not watched the show when it aired. In a post written on April 17, the actress reshared a clip from writer Yashar Ali — who had previously outed Osbourne — in which the former talk show host was describing a mock accent Remini was using in a 2011 clip as ghetto.

“So I’m told this lady told @billmaherthat @LeahRemini & I are “disgruntled” 🙄 Didn’t watch- did Bill (who knows us both) push back or did he coddle & commiserate like w/ KellyAnne & Megyn?” Robinson Peete wrote. “And finally #newrule: Let’s retire the word ‘woke’ bc Unaccountability is exhausting 🙅🏾‍♀️.”

It’s unclear what the 56-year-old was referring to in the second half of her Twitter post. However, it may have been referring to comments Osbourne made about woke culture during her interview.

The television personality questioned how to deal with people who couldn’t “afford to get lessons on what’s politically correct.” “It isn’t about being a racist,” Osbourne told Maher. “It’s about maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day, cause it changes from day to day what is correct and what isn’t.”

Osbourne expressed hurt over the entire incident and maintained that she was not racist. “I’ve been called so many things in my life. I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take,” she told Maher.

After a nearly two-week hiatus and an internal investigation into her behavior and alleged remarks, Osbourne parted ways with the show after 11 seasons.

Check out a clip from the interview below.