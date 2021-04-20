‘I Now Know What It Feels Like’: Bow Wow Praises Single Parents After He Reveals His Kids Are Putting Him Through the Wringer

Bow Wow tugged millions of followers’ heartstrings on April 18 after the rapper commended single parents as well as the mothers of his two children, model Olivia Sky and dancer Joie Chavis in a sentimental upload. In the post, the “Like You” lyricist share an image of his children, daughter Shai Moss, 9, and 7-month-old son Stone Moss, while revealing he’s been on “daddy duty” all April.

Bow Wow wrote, while referencing Eddie Murphy’s 2003 hit film “Daddy Day Care,” a movie about two fathers who start a daycare center from home after being laid off from their corporate jobs. “IT’S BEEN DADDY DAY CARE EVERY DAY OF THIS MONTH! I Aint never cooked, washed clothes, and played so much in my life 😂😂 but I love it! Big shout out to all the single parents out there … I now know what it feels like 😂 shout out to their moms they do such a wonderful job. I’m blessed to have them in my life! Ok, lil man tryna take my phone away as I type. Gotta go…… #daddutyallapril.”

Bow Wow shouts out single parents and the mothers of his two children as he shares that he’s been on “daddy duty” for the entire month of April in new post. Photo:@shadmoss/Instagram

Many people praised the rapper for always positively acknowledging the mothers of his children.

“He always give props to their mothers ❤️.”

“‘Shout out to their moms’ such a positive co-parent statement! LOVE IT 😍😍😍.”

“One thing about bow, he’s a great father who respects the mother of his kids! 🙌🙌.”

“I love that he always credits the moms 😍.”

Joie Chavis, Shai Moss and Hendrix Wilburn Photo:@joiechavis/Instagram

The rapper’s post comes almost a week after Joie Chavis — who shares 9-year-old Shai Moss with Bow Wow and Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with rapper Future — opened up about how she doesn’t receive child support from either men, during a Q&A segment on her YouTube channel. Chavis addressed fans’ assumptions that she is “a gold digger” when discussing her past high-profile relationships.

She said at the 2:13 mark of the interview, “I feel like a lot of people say that. I’m not. If that’s the case, I’d date everybody who tried to talk to me with money. I don’t and I’m not a gold digger. I’ve worked since I was 15. I take care of my kids. I don’t get any child support. Repeat that, I don’t get any child support.”

Chavis added, “I don’t really need to ask for certain things for my kids because I can do it myself. If their father wants to do things for them, then they do that on their own time. If they want to say, ‘Here’s some money for this or that,’ then whatever. But I don’t really ask for anything. I’m able to do everything on my own.”

Earlier this year, Bow Wow revealed during an interview that mogul Diddy taught him how to co-parent with the mothers of his two children peacefully.

He said the two women, including Chavis and Sky could call him for anything. “My kid’s moms — you see I don’t even like to say baby mama or baby mother — my children’s moms they can call me for anything. Imma get it done. If they out of town, if they in Miami, they need something, they wanna go out, no matter what it is. If it’s a function going on, they need to get in with they girls, Imma set it up. Sections done, bang, there it is. We family. I think that’s important.”