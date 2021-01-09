‘Black Men Learning from Other Black Men’: Bow Wow Credits Diddy With Helping Him Learn How to Co-Parent

Bow Wow says he has Diddy to thank for learning how to peacefully co-parent with both mothers of his children.

The 33-year-old rapper and reality TV star opened up about his relationships with model Olivia Sky and dancer Joie Chavis, the mothers of his infant son and 9-year-old daughter Shai, respectively, during an interview with The Shade Room posted on Jan. 6.

(From left) Stone Moss, his dad Bow Wow, Sean Combs. (Photos: @shadmoss/Instagram, @diddy/Instagram)

In the chat, Bow Wow promises that the mothers of his children will never want for anything. “My kid’s moms — you see I don’t even like to say baby mama or baby mother —my children’s moms they can call me for anything,” he told the co-hosts. “Imma get it done. If they out of town, if they in Miami, they need something, they wanna go out, no matter what it is. If it’s a function going on, they need to get in with they girls, Imma set it up. Sections done, bang, there it is. We family. I think that’s important.”

The “Like You” rapper went on to credit the Head Bad Boy in Charge himself, Sean “Diddy” Combs,” with helping him learn how to be a better father. “And I got that from Puffy, I learned a lot from Puff. He taught me a lot, being around him, watching how he moves and I’m always asking him questions like ‘How do you do it? How, how?’ And it’s a blessing, and it works well when it’s like that so it’s family, it’s a family affair. Like I said, I love them both, and I’m just happy I’ve got two good ones on my side. I’m done after this. No more for Bow.”

Fans complimented Bow Wow’s growth into a responsible family man who “loves his kids” and Diddy for showing him the way.

“Say what you want about him but he loves his kids.”

“Black men learning from other black men ✨🖤”

“You never hear the mother of his children talking down on him 💯”

“I respect both . Bow for paying it forward and Diddy for teaching a young black father the right way. it don’t have to be messy. Y’all family!”

“It definitely takes both the man and woman to be mature enough to do that . Not only can you salute diddy but his children’s mother’s definitely don’t seem to be the drama filled type .”

Bow Wow discusses what Diddy taught him about co-parenting. @theshaderoom/Instagram

The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star’s fans (and probably Bow Wow himself) were shocked to learn that he’d fathered an infant son, Stone, with the Instagram model, which he confirmed in September 2020 after weeks of rumors beforehand.

Bow Wow previously revealed that his paternity drama over baby Stone will be followed during the upcoming season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” that premiered on We TV on Thursday, Jan. 7.