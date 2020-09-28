Bow Wow Shares First Photo of His Newborn Son After Previously Questioning Paternity In Song

Rapper Bow Wow shocked fans after he shared the first photo of his second child.

The photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, Sept. 24, showed his newborn son, whose name has not been announced, resting while wrapped in a multicolored blanket. The actor captioned the post, “Man you gone take all the girls. 🤴” Many fans congratulated Bow Wow on his latest addition.

Rapper Bow Wow shares new photo of his son on Twitter. (Photo: @smoss/Twitter)

“Awww, he is soooo cute Congrats!”

“Congrats! There’s no greater gift.”

“Congratulations he is beautiful.”

“Congratulations ! He is ADORABLE.”

“He is so handsome! Congrats.”

Bow Wow and his daughter Shai Moss is all smiles during her birthday celebration. (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

This news comes after the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star opened up about once questioning the paternity of his son in his newly released song called D.W.M.O.D, which stands for Dealing With My Own Demons.

In the lyrics of a clip shared on Sept. 15, the rapper mentioned how his 9-year-old daughter Shai Moss shared with model Joie Chavis asked about the child “Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say. That’s gone be one of them talks we have face-to-face,” he raps in the song. “I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him. I’m peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance.” He captioned the post 💿 D.W.M.O.D 🔥😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 🎧 (Dealing With My Own Demons) i’m finally letting you guys in. dont do interviews really but i put my life in my music the answers are there if you LISTEN carefully. 😭 🤧🤧🤧🤧 .”

Bow Wow shares his son with Instagram model Olivia Sky. Although he recently celebrated personal and professional success, things could be slowing down for the rapper. Bow Wow revealed back on May 18 to fans in a Q&A-deleted tweet that he plans to retire soon. The reason behind his decision is to spend some time helping his daughter pursue her career in the entertainment industry. He wrote “She wants to follow in my footsteps so I have to shift my hustle. She next up! We are going to own TV and film. Daddy-daughter duo like no other!”

This isn’t the first time the Ohio native has whistled this tune. According to Billboard, the reality star announced in a series of tweets back in 2016 following his Australian tour that he was giving up the mic at 29 after selling more than 10 million records at the time.