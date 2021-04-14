‘My Woman Ain’t Paying One Damn Bill’: The Game Sparks a Debate with ‘Life on Me’ Post Suggesting His Woman Would Never Need to Work

Rapper The Game stirred up millions of followers on April 13 after sharing his expectations for a potential spouse. The “How We Do” emcee took to Twitter and said his “woman” wouldn’t pay a single bill but would be required to take on the historic female role of taking care of the home.

He said, “Maybe I’m old school but my woman ain’t paying one damn bill. Not rent, not mortgage, not a car note, not nails, hair, clothes, phone or groceries…. if you’re taking care of home, cooking & f–ing the s–t outta me….. LIFE ON ME !!! Period.”

The 41-year-old’s current relationship status is unknown. He was formerly with ex-fiancée Tiffany Cambridge, who is also the mother of his two younger children. The pair broke up because Cambridge accused the rapper of cheating on her, something he later admitted to in 2015, a year following their breakup.

The Game's "Life on Me" tweet about his traditional gender role preferences causes a debate on social media.



The post engendered a full-on discussion regarding the rapper’s preference in his relationships. Some people felt if a person has the financial means to support their entire family without help and wants their spouse to take care of the home, they are entitled to do that. One wrote, “Now that’s understandable, due to the fact she is doing the other Half. I believe that’s where everyone is getting confused… even back in the old days, the reason women paid no bills was because they made sure the HOME WAS GOOD!” Another said, “That’s how it used to be ..if you can afford to do so!! Some people can’t afford to do so realistically!!”

Others took a middle-of-the-road approach and expressed that there was no right way to do things. A user stated, “I see nothing wrong with this some people have different mentalities. Some women are housewives some women are independent and gotta get their own- BOTH ARE RIGHT 🙌🙌🙌.” Another responded, “There’s no right or wrong it’s whatever works for you. Everyone is different.”

While several Instagram users suggested women keep their jobs because they felt the rapper’s preference could put a woman in a subservient position.

“That’s all well and fine, enjoy it ladies, but ALWAYS have your OWN MONEY AND INCOME!! a man that has the power to feed u has the power to starve you!”

“Nah, have your own. Men will do that just to get control over you.”

Last month, The Game embarked on another discussion-worthy topic when he posted that people should delete their social media accounts to eliminate temptation after finding their significant other.

He said, “There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days. Even when you get you a ‘bad b!tch’ soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder.. then you gotta have that one & repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one.” His advice is to “Find yo wife & delete IG.”