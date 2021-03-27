‘Find Yo Wife & Delete IG’: The Game Gives Advice on How Men Can Avoid Temptation

Rapper The Game is giving some game to the fellas looking for love.

On March 25, he tweeted, “There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days. Even when you get you a “bad b!tch” soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder.. then you gotta have that one & repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one. His advice is to “Find yo wife & delete IG.”

The Game. (Photo: @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

Fans reacted to The Game’s comment. One person believes that when you find your person you won’t be able to see anyone else. The fan wrote, “once you find the one you truly LOVE ❤️You become Blind to all other Baddies world 🌎 wide.”

One woman who also disagreed said, “Or just simply have some self control.” But the “Martians vs Goblins” rapper did have some people that sided with him. He said, “facts, you will ALWAYS find someone who looks better and badder….find something real and stick to it.” Another person wrote, “He said something valuable.”

Social media keeps a major spotlight on celebrity relationships, and many celebrities have blamed social media for destroying their relationships. Some people get caught cheating by having a conversation in someone’s DMs or being shown going out to dinner with someone.

Like so many others, The Game has also been caught up in infidelity, in his case with his ex-fiancée Tiffney Cambridge. In 2015, he appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show,” where he admitted his wrongdoings in his relationship. At 3:33 in the episode he said, “I was a dog. I had infidelity issues, and I kind of blew it. It’s pretty much my fault. I had a good woman — schoolteacher, master’s degree, mother of my children.” The 41-year-old continued by saying, “You don’t really get it when you’re in the relationship. Then you get out, and she kicks you to the curb, then you realize what a great woman you had.”

The rapper shares his two youngest children California and King with Cambridge. His oldest son, whose name is Harlem, he had with his ex Aleska Jordan, is 17.