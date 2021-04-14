‘Daddy Not Having This Pooh’: T.I. and Tiny Harris’ Adorable Video of Heiress Goes Left After She Hits a Body Roll

R&B duo Silk Sonic is continuing to make the rounds in social media users’ content and in the ears of listeners. Now T.I. and Tiny Harris’s little star in the making, Heiress D. Harris, has joined the wave of using the group’s song “Leave the Door Open” on her TikTok video.

After positioning her phone properly, she sat up and began to lip-synch the words “What you doing? Where you at…” and so on, while making facial expressions and adding a few body rolls as she performed.

Tiny Harris and Heiress D. Harris (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

Tiny, who uploaded the video on April 13, gave the back story of how the video of her daughter came to be. She wrote in the caption, “Man I told my child to learn this song cause she loves to sing & this is like my favorite right now but this wasn’t quite what I had in mind. LOL the Lil roll tho🙄 @heiressdharris it’s hard to have a bad day with u around! My Sunshine #HeiressDoesItAll #HerDaddyGoneDie🥴🙉 👑💜.”

As usual, the 5-year-old got a lot of love from fans and her parents’ celebrity peers. Tiny’s Xscape group member Kandi Burruss said, “She is such a performer!!!!” One fan said, “I CANNOT‼🤗 THIS little girl is destined for greatness in this thing called show business.😊”

Other fans, who are pretty well aware that T.I. is very protective of his daughters, agreed with Tiny’s statement about him dying over the video. One fan said, “Tip is gonna lose his sh-t, 😂” while another wrote, “Cute but daddy not having this pooh.”

Heiress isn’t the only one in the family receiving love. A few weeks ago, Tiny’s eldest daughter Zonnnique finally revealed her baby girl Hunter to the world with a sweet video of Heiress holding her. Many fans couldn’t get over Hunter’s striking resemblance to her auntie Heiress, which led to a jokingly fed-up Zonnique responding with, “Y’all ain’t bout to tell me this baby don’t look like me after I spent 9 months baking her ass to perfection 😅.”