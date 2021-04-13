‘I Thought Y’all Broke Up’: Masika Kalysha’s Birthday Post to Former Fiancé Leaves Fans Confused About Her Current Relationship Status

Masika Kalysha left fans puzzled about the reality star’s current relationship status on April 12 after sharing a birthday post to her former fiancé Jamar Champ. Kalysha called off her engagement earlier this year.

In the upload, the pair — who were celebrating Champ’s birthday, which is the same day as the initial post —posed inside a small jet and outside in front of a Rolls-Royce in images she captioned: “He bought my Balencie’s I bought his. These the typa pics we gonna show to our kids. I put baby on a PJ for his bday. We goin up all week. I love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday @1of1champ.”

Throughout the day, Kalysha also shared clips on her Instagram Story from her man’s birthday festivities. In the recordings, fans got a close view of the meals prepped by a chef at a small gathering for Champ, such as lemon pepper wings, pork chops, mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. Kalysha can be heard saying behind the camera while filming Champ pouring an alcoholic beverage, “rare form this man. In rare form.” The video concludes with the model alongside the guests singing “Happy Birthday to You” to Champ as they raise toasts.

Masika Kalysha’s birthday post to former fiancé Jamar Champ left fans confused about their relationship status because the reality star called off their engagement earlier this year. @masikakalysha/Instagram

Many “confused” fans asked Kalysha about the pair’s current relationship status following her public breakup statement. Several brought up how the mother of one mentioned Champ was only using her for publicity.

“Ain’t this the same man she said was using her for money and clout….. Lemme just mind my business cause I’m confused.”

“I’m so confused am I late to the party?? I thought y’all broke up because he embarrassed you?”

“Didn’t y’all break up?”

“Ain’t this the one you posted about that did you wrong? I’m confused.”

Masika Kalysha and Jamar Champ. (Photo: @masikakalysha/Instagram)

One Instagram user went as far as to call Kalysha a clown for apparently taking back Champ after a public breakup. “You said he was using You 😂 so You called off the wedding. 😂😂😂 Masika You are a 🤡.”

In January, Kalysha called off her engagement by releasing a lengthy statement accusing Champ of extortion. Kalysha said, “After much thought and careful consideration, along with some unfortunate findings, I have made the difficult decision to call off my engagement. As a public figure, I am aware that I am not entitled to the privacies most people would have. Because of this realization, I go the extra mile to ensure, the privacy, safety, and security of my family loved ones and intimate relationships.”

She added, “We genuinely love and care for each other, unfortunately when you are a public figure love does not cover a multitude of sins. After doing my due diligence I uncovered a [pandora’s] box of findings that left me questioning everything I thought I knew about this person. I confided in him. I thought he was my best friend, partner, and confidant; but instead, he was trying to come up at my expense and extort me.”

Champ ultimately apologized to Kalysha in a series of Instagram Stories. Although the duo haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, it’s apparent from Kalysha’s post the couple may be back on.