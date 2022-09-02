‘Khari Giving Young Riri’: Masika Kalysha Shows How Big Daughter Is Getting, and Fans Say She Favors a Young Rihanna

School is back in session, and parents are sharing photos of their babies’ first day. Proud mama Masika Kalysha shared Instagram photos of her daughter’s first day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Six-year-old Khari Barbie Maxwell looked adorable in her navy polo shirt and skirt, while holding a sign that read, “First Day of 1st Grade.” She wore her hair in a high ponytail with curls hanging over her left eye.

“It’s my Pookie Pooh’s 1st day of 1st grade. You guys I’m [crying emoji],” wrote the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star in the caption. “You’re getting so big and smart baby girl @kharibarbie and momma’s so proud.”

Khari Maxwell’s first day of school. (Photos: @masikakalysha/Instagram)

According to other photos, Khari’s hairstyle didn’t make it until the end of the day. Nevertheless, Masika’s fans gushed over the first grader, including some who believe she resembles R&B pop star Rihanna. One person said, “Looking like a mini Rihanna,” while a second wrote, “Looking like baby Rihanna @fentybeauty.”

ok but young rihanna is so cuteee pic.twitter.com/538hSJS5MK — JAY 'ifb' 🇬🇾 (@FentyStreets) August 24, 2022

“Omg first little girl looks like a young Rihanna.”

“Khari giving young Riri.”

“Masika’s daughter definitely had fun on her first day of first grade. She is so cute. She looks like a baby Rihanna.”

“Masika daughter looks like Rihanna when she was younger.”

“Khari looking like a little Rihanna lol.”

Masika shares Khari with rapper Fetty Wap, who has six children with other women. The same year she gave birth, the reality star launched a Kharie Barbie Beauty cosmetics and hair care line.