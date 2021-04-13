‘I Know That’s Right’: Keyshia Cole Posts Video of Her Mystery Boo Giving Back

It looks like Keyshia Cole’s mystery man has an interest in helping others.

On April 13, she posted a video of a tall man wearing an all-black hoodie and hat and handing a plate of food to a young woman. But, of course, Cole kept her man’s identity under wraps by only showing the back and side of him, and it also helped that he had on a mask.

Keyshia Cole (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

But it looks like Cole’s efforts to keep her new man hidden might have failed. A few gossip sites have dropped photos of him, and some fans have found his Instagram alleging that his name is Zay. “I know that’s right,” said one fan cheering Cole. Another said, “Keyshia gone keep her a fine young man😂.”

While many of her fans were happy for Keyshia finding someone who makes her smile, others believe she may be moving on to the next too fast. “Girl take your time and love yourself. That’s why all her songs be about heartbreak after heartbreak 🙄,” said one fan. “Keyshia needs to fix that hurt before she keeps running into these relationships…its always gonna be the same outcome….. Be Alone for a lil while…its ok ❗,” advised another.

Keyshia Cole gushes over her new man. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Cole’s last relationship allegedly ended in July 2020. Rumors began to spark after fans noticed that she and the father of her younger son, Niko Khale, had unfollowed each other. The 25-year-old rapper confirmed the rumors when he responded, “My heart is broken. My mind is open. My times approachin 🤞🏾🕊,” to a fan that was trying to convince him to work things out with the “Let It Go” singer. Cole and Khale share a 1-year-old son named Tobias Khale. The “Love” singer also has an 11-year-old son with her ex-husband, Daniel Gibson Sr.

Neither Cole nor Khale has said why they decided to call it quits, but Cole hinted that the men in her past relationships were at fault. After one fan accused Cole of not being able to hold her relationships together, Cole fired back. She said, “See that’s where y’all got me f–-ed up at. A N—a don’t kno how to KEEP me … RESPECTFULLY sus.”