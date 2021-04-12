Ciara Shares ‘Adorable’ Video of Husband Russell Wilson on Daddy Duties with Baby Win

Daddy duties are in full effect for quarterback Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. R&B songstress Ciara captured a short video of her hubby and youngest son Win out at a restaurant with Wilson holding onto his son tight while giving him kisses on the forehead.

The Instagram Story is no longer on the “Promise” singer’s page, but The Shade Room picked up the video that left fans gushing in the comments section over Wilson loving on his son.

Win Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“This is a human doll, baby 😍.”

“Should have been named twin instead of Win.”

“That baby is so damn beautiful.”

“This is beautiful😍🥺🥺🙌🏾.”

“The baby is so adorable 😍.”

“That baby looks so happy and safe in his arms 😍😍😍.”

Wilson and Ciara continuously show their dedication to their marriage and family. The pair celebrated Easter together with an extravagant Easter egg hunt for their two oldest kids, Future Wilburn, 6, whose father is rapper Future, and Sienna Wilson, 3.

But the holiday means more to the couple besides colorful eggs and decorations for the egg hunt as devout Christians.

In an interview with GQ, Wilson explained that focusing on their faith and religion keeps the marriage intact.

“God is the center of it all for us. And that’s a foundation for us. I think as we get to do everything together, business, life, kids, you know, parenthood, all that stuff, in every one of those categories, the center of it is God and our faith,” he said.

Family has always been important for the 32-year-old. When his daughter Sienna was born in 2017, Wilson explained how fatherhood has brightened his life and gives him much more to play for besides football.

Ciara family portrait. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“I think more than anything when you see family, have your own family, and it continues to grow, you know it’s a special thing,” Wilson said to SeaHawksWire and other reporters during a June 2017 news conference.

“I don’t just play for my family I’ve had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too, and just playing for my teammates and trying to do everything I can to be the very best I can possibly be. I’m just truly grateful every day to get to come home, and it puts a smile on my face every time.”

His words live up to his actions, because when he’s not on the field, Wilson is with his family.