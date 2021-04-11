‘You Reaching a New Low’: Marlo Hampton Claps Back at Porsha Williams After She Claims ‘RHOA’ Star Accused Her of Doing Drugs

The feud between “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton is getting uglier by the day.

Marlo and Porsha’s friendship headed into frenemy territory during the show’s April 4 episode, when Hampton blew up at both Williams and Kenya Moore during a New Orleans cast dinner with guest Big Freedia over being thrust into the middle of Moore’s season-long back-and-forth with Williams about what really happened during the strippergate scandal. The ladies have since brought their reality TV feud into actual reality by continuing throwing jabs at one another on social media and in interviews.

Marlo Hampton (left) and Porsha Williams (right). Photos: @marlohampton/Instagram, @porsha4real/Instagram)

Porsha, who co-hosts the entertainment news show “Dish Nation,” used her platform to non-apologize to Marlo and even tossed in some drug and alcohol accusations while she was at it. “The thing about Marlo is I actually feel sorry for her!” Williams shadily said during the April 7 episode of “Dish Nation.” “You know sometimes when you get lipo and you be on them pills and you mix it with alcohol, that ain’t a good look, you know what I’m saying, so Imma forgive her for that day. You know mixing medication and alcohol in your system, it don’t really work well.”

Marlo wasn’t going to let Porsha’s shade slide, however, and hopped into The Peach Report Daily’s comments to deny the accusations and clap back.

“First @kandi drugged you! Now I’m on drugs. You reaching a new low P #socialjusticeleader,” Marlo wrote. “It wasn’t that deep. Never in my life have I done drugs…I ❤️️ and forgive you though for getting Henny wasted on National TV & bussin it open for a stripped in fake Chanel.”

Marlo Hampton has more words for Porsha Williams. @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

Hampton continued to take shots at Williams during a chat with “Entertainment Tonight” as well, where she explained that the root of her anger comes from all of the lying.

“At the end of the day we know it’s bulls–t. I know you’re lying, OK?” she said. “I know you’re lying. Porsha is like, ‘No, it didn’t happen. If you were my friend, you wouldn’t have to ask that.’ If I was your friend, I would have been right in your room that next morning [in] South Carolina. You would have been on the phone talking to me, on the group texting situation.”

Hampton also asserted that she doesn’t need to ride anyone’s coattails for any reason in response to Porsha’s accusation that she’s nothing more than a clout chaser.

“I don’t follow anyone,” Marlo stated. “I’m the leader. I’m the boss. I’m that girl. I was on the show before Porsha, let’s be clear. I have tweets where Porsha has tweeted, ‘I only watch this show because of you.’ I bring the clout. I bring it. I can’t be a clout chaser. I’m a loyal friend. Now, I was down for [Nene Leakes]. You know, she’s going by, ‘Oh, she rode Nene’s coattail…’ No, I introduced Nene to things. I gifted her her first Chanel on TV, you saw that.”

It looks like the ball is back in Porsha’s court.