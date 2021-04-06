‘What Happened?’: ‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss React to Marlo Hampton Blowing Up In Front of Big Freedia

New Orleans bounce music legend Big Freedia got a front-row seat to some “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” drama when Marlo Hampton went off on Porsha Williams during what was supposed to be a nice dinner. While looking back on the moment, some of the ladies, including Kandi Burruss, admitted they were equal parts embarrassed and confused by the display that Hampton put on in front of celebrity company.

During the April 4 episode of the Bravo series, cast member and actress Drew Sidora arranged a special surprise dinner with the Queen of Bounce for the cast, and in true no-good-deed-goes-unpunished fashion, the meal ended in a huge fight that left Freedia looking on awkwardly as Marlo stormed out, then back in, and out again. Hampton, who found herself smack dab in the middle of the Kenya versus Porsha showdown that’s been taking place since the infamous strippergate scandal, let her emotions about the mystery of Williams’ bedroom activity get the best of her in a cringeworthy way.

(L-R): Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton and Porsha Williams Photo: @kandi/@marlohampton/@porsha4real/Instagram

Along with Burruss and Williams, co-star Drew Sidora and show friends Shamea Morton and LaToya Ali stopped by the “RHOA Aftershow” to dissect exactly what happened that evening. Starting at the top of the video, the ladies waste no time tackling the Marlo issue. Porsha admitted that she was caught completely off guard by the confrontation, especially following the dance class discussion that took place in the prior episode, and the teamwork the group displayed while prepping the food. “I’m a HUGE fan of Big Freedia and we had a great time cooking in the kitchen, so I am completely not anywhere thinking that somebody is going to get cursed out at dinner,” she told the group.

“What happened?” she questioned aloud later in the conversation. “We just talked and made amends at the dance class. How you get to the dinner and you this mad? And then that’s when I realized Kenya’s big plan was to use the girl.”

Kandi agreed that the dinner “just went left” and quickly turned from praying together to popping off once they gathered around the table. “When we got to that table, that’s when it just went left,” she said. “Marlo decides she wants to include Big Freedia in on the drama.”

Porsha Williams (L) laughs her way through the embarrassing memory of the “RHOA” cast’s dinner with Big Freedia (R).

Photo Credit: Bravo/YouTube

The Xscape singer and Grammy Award-winning songwriter was also baffled by the blow-up. “Porsha was saying Kenya had an ‘ulterior motive’ of being cool with Marlo. As if she needed Marlo to kind of co-sign the story,” she explained. “I don’t understand that part because it’s like she didn’t really need Marlo to co-sign anything, [Kenya] had already said she heard everything for herself. That didn’t add up to me.”

Porsha made sure she got her shade in during the chat as well by taking shots at Hampton’s checkered past. “When we were sitting there and she brings up the scenario in her wack ass, dramatic monologue,” she began. “I was like ‘Oh b***h. What you not gon’ do is sit here and build this up while I’m sitting next to you and you’re clearly talking about me.’ Like I thought you been to prison 15 times. You ain’t no more bolder than that?”

Fans took aim at Marlo in the comments and agreed that they felt second-hand embarrassment for all involved as they watched the scene play out.

“Marlo is childish asf she doesn’t have a storyline so she acts out for attention she embarrassed everybody at that dinner”

“This is why Marlo is never getting a peach. She’s dresses nice but is tacky as hell”

“Marlo girll!!…it was not the time or place…it was tacky …I felt the embarrassment from all the way in barbados”

“As a viewer I was embarrassed at the dinner scene so I can’t imagine how Big Freida and everyone else felt 🤦🏾‍♀️”

Marlo tweeted an apology to Drew during the episode’s airing and agreed with a fan on the timing of it all.

Watch the ladies’ full commentary on the disastrous dinner below.