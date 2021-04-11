‘I’m Not Allowed to Try’: Tia Mowry Reveals Husband Cory Hardrict Won’t Allow Her to Participate In a Certain TikTok Trend

Tia Mowry jokingly disclosed on April 8 during an interview with “Nightly Pop” that her husband of 13 years, actor Cory Hardrict, won’t allow her to take part in the “Silhouette” challenge because of its sexy nature. In the challenge, participants appear on camera in causal clothing as the 1958 song “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” by Paul Anka plays in the background. When the beat transitions to Doja Cat’s “Streets” in the following clip, they are expected to be in a sexier attire while posing in an illuminated background.

Mowry told the hosts when asked if she was reticent about participating in the sexy challenge, “It’s not that I’m scared to try. I’m not allowed to try, let’s just say that. My husband would be like, ‘Uh, for real?'”

Tia Mowry recently revealed her husband wouldn’t allow her to participate in the “Silhouette” TikTok challenge because of its sexy nature. (Photo: @coryhardrict/Instagram)

The “Family Reunion” actor also opened up about the “Buss It” challenge — it includes an underdressed person changing into her best ensemble while gyrating to the beat transition — she did with her kids, Cree Hardrict, 9, and nearly 2-year-old Cairo Hardrict, and how her husband overreacted because he was unaware Mowry changed the concept.

“The ‘Buss It’ challenge is very sexy, but I had switched it up. But he didn’t know. So, when he saw me shooting it with all the kids, and he heard the music, he was like, ‘No, no, no, no. What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Cory, I’m doing the mom version.'”

(From left) Cairo Hardrict, Tia Mowry, and Cree Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

She told the hosts she might change the “Silhouette” challenge and “make it real classy.”

Toward the end of the interview Mowry revealed her inspiration behind creating her notable TikToks. She said, “I don’t take myself very seriously, you know what I mean? I love having a lot of fun.”

Last month Mowry made headlines after informing her followers that she didn’t want any more kids by sharing a hilarious TikTok. In the video the 42-year-old, who was lying in bed before sitting up, explained, “Awww, why don’t you have another baby, they said. You want to pay for it? You want to change its diapers? You want to babysit? I didn’t think so.”