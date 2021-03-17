‘Melanie Barnett Came Out On This One’: Tia Mowry Has Fans Rolling After Revealing She Will Not Be Having Any More Children In New TikTok Trend

Tia Mowry may be disappointing some of her fans after hilariously letting them know that she is not planning on having any more children.

Her March 16 Instagram video, which she originally created on TikTok, started off with her lying in the bed and mimicking fans and friends that say “Awww why don’t you have another baby they said.” The commonly used dramatic sound effect on TikTok comes on as Mowry sits up in the bed and says, “You want to pay for it? You want to change its diapers? You want to babysit? I didn’t think so.” She suddenly moved the camera closer to her face, giving a side-eye look.

Tia Mowry and her two children Cairo and Cree (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“Y’all I had to jump on this #trend! It’s all in #fun 💫 But yeah, on the real, I’ve made up my mind. No more babies for me:) 👶🏽,” she wrote.

Fans cracked up at Mowry’s TikTok video. One person said, “Omg I just laughed so hard I’m sending you a medical bill for busting my ribs!😹⚡️.” Someone else said the reaction from the mother of two reminded them of her former character Melanie Barnett from the TV series “The Game.” The fan said, “Melanie Barnett came out on this one 😂😂 but I agree 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Others hilariously added on to Mowry’s list of questions in the video saying, “More importantly You want to CARRY it, you want to BIRTH it? Lol,” and another person said, “Are you going be the one getting up late nights when he/she crying when you tired and just want to sleep🤔🤔🤔.”

Although Mowry is just now sharing it on Instagram, it could be that the video was created a while ago because the “Sister, Sister” actress was wearing the same green outfit, purple makeup and ponytail hairstyle that she wore in her March 2 post.

Mowry currently has a son named Cree, 9, and a daughter named Cairo, 2, with her husband Cory Hardrict.