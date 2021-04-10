‘Such a Great Look on Her’: Tiffany Haddish’s Glam Video Turns Heads, Fans Praise the Star’s Blond Hairdo

Tiffany Haddish’s glam look shocked fans on April 6 after Haddish’s makeup artist DeeDee Kelly uploaded a video of her finished product. In the clip, the actress is seen admiring Kelly’s work on her camera phone while Chris Brown’s “Heat” featuring Gunna blasts in the background.

Haddish continues to look on. Kelly then said, “Yesssss, beat to the gods. Your face is my canvas.” To which the star proceeded to reply, “You’re welcome.” The makeup artist captioned the post, “The energy while beating @tiffanyhaddish’s face was literally pure joy and love 💜💜… The amount of kindness she gives is beyond industry standard !!! The future gets brighter and brighter 💥..”

Tiffany Haddish’s make up artist uploads the actress’s new look and leaves fans stunned. (Photo: @deedee_kelly/Instagram)

Many fans gushed over Haddish’s “beat” face and blond curls.

“This hair suits her so much…so pretty and looks younger.”

“Such a great look on her!😍.”

“The cut and color fits her perfectly 😍.”

“This look works for her!🙌.”

Last year, the actress did the big chop during an Instagram Live video because she wanted to see her scalp. In the clip, viewers saw Haddish smiling as she grabbed scissors and cut her individual faux locs. Haddish captioned the recording, “I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

The “Girl’s Trip” star mentioned how people would think that she is going through a “mental breakdown” because of the drastic change. She said, “I’mma cut all of it off. N—-s is like, ‘Somebody go check on sis. Somethin’ wrong with her. What’s wrong with her mentally? She done lost it.’ Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,’ she gotta have a mental problem?”

Haddish added, “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional sh-t, nothing. I literally been talking about this for years — how I wanna see my scalp. I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that’s ever done my hair has heard me say it!”