‘Well That Was Unexpected’: Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together at Yandy Smith’s Birthday Party

It looks like former NBA star Lamar Odom might be ready to hop onto a new reality show and has a new lover. On April 6, videos surfaced of Odom attending “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Yandy Smith birthday party, and it appears that he was there with another “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, Karlie Redd.

It’s been days since Yandy was surprised by her husband Mendeecees Harris with a Rolls-Royce for her 39th birthday. When footage of the special moment first surfaced, fans were talking about the gift and Yandy’s reaction, but fans who gave the videos a double take realized that Odom was there among the “Love and Hip Hop” cast mates.

Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd. (Photos: @lamarodom/Instagram, @iamkarlieredd/Instagram)

In the first clip, Odom stands behind Redd as she screams in excitement when Yandy is gifted the car. In the second, he is standing next to Redd doing the Swag Surf dance. If the two are dating, it is possible he might make an appearance on the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise, since there was a camera crew filming at Yandy’s party and he now lives in Atlanta — which is also where Redd films for “L&HH.”

Fans reacted with comments like “Well that was unexpected” and “this is actually so random.” Someone else who is a little more skeptical about the relationship said, “Definitely a storyline.”

Four months ago Odom moved on from his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr. The two got engaged in 2019 after dating for only three months but had a messy and public breakup in the end. Last November they called it quits a week before their one-year engagement anniversary. Days later they revealed with an Instagram photo that they had reconciled, but by December Odom confirmed the two had split again, accusing Parr of hacking his social media.

Since parting ways, Odom has spoken about Parr on numerous occasions in interviews and has even accused her of only being with him to gain popularity and for money. In a recent interview with “The Real” he said, “Just when I talk about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons.”

Both Redd and Odom have been previously divorced and engaged, and both are known to move quite fast in relationships, so hopefully this go-round they slow it down.