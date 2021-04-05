‘U Stuck With Him When He Was Down’: Mendeecees Harris Surprises Wife Yandy Smith with a New Car and Fans Applaud

Mendeecees Harris gifted his wife Yandy Smith-Harris a Rolls Royce on April 3 in honor of her 39th birthday. Harris, who shared a clip of himself and Smith-Harris embracing following the surprise, captioned the post, “Beautiful inside [and] out…. I seen us here today from the first day I met you. My vision was never cloudy, we just had to weather the storm and stay focus on love and the rest is our Legacy… Love u and happy birthday queen @yandysmith.”

Smith-Harris, born on March 19, expressed her “shock” by commenting under Harris’ upload, “Still in shock 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀. I must be dreaming❤️.” A short time later, Smith-Harris uploaded a similar video on her Instagram page with a caption that read, “I’m still in shock. Girls like me drive mommy cars…@Mendeecees said not EVERYDAY THO. Can you believe this is my new car??? How did I get so lucky?!”

Mendeecees Harris gifts wife Yandy Smith-Harris a Rolls-Royce for her 39th birthday. @mendeecees/Instagram

In the recording, Smith-Harris and Harris’ “Love & Hip Hop” co-star Safaree Samuels is heard excitedly cheering and yelling in the background, “Happy wife, happy life. Happy husband, happy cousin.”

The recent party for the 39-year-old was the second gathering Smith-Harris had to commemorate her special day. Smith-Harris initially brought in her birthday with reality stars Jennifer Williams and Porsha Williams.

In addition to throngs of fans, many “LHH” cast members, including Samuels and Juelz Santana, congratulated Smith-Harris on her new whip. Samuels bizarrely went so far as to compare the reality star to Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, one day before the 53rd anniversary of King’s assassination.

Juelz Santana: “Super dope…. He did dat… happy Bday sis… 🙌🏾💪🏾💯✔️🔥.”

Safaree Samuels: “Martin Luther King didn’t drive a Rolls Royce but today you changed that! All hail Yandy Luther KING 🔥🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATS.”

“Congratulations Queen you deserve it 👏🏾.”

“U stuck with him when he was down. U deserve everything u get. Keep up the good work and enjoy everything 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾.”

Later in the day, Smith-Harris gave her millions of fans an inside look into her party by uploading a video of her and her guests, who included Lamar Odom, Black Lives Matter activist Tamika D. Mallory, and dancehall artist Spice dancing to We.R. Fly’s song “Swag Surfin.”

She captioned the clip, “When you all got tested and are happy to be out together celebrating. I’m so thankful for my family…old and new. It’s been a great birthday month.”