‘All My Favs In One Pic’: Jennifer Williams, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Porsha Williams Come Together to Celebrate Yandy’s Birthday

Jennifer Williams celebrated Yandy Smith-Harris‘s 39th birthday on March 20 by posting an upload of herself with Smith-Harris and Porsha Williams commemorating the “Love & Hip Hop” star’s special day. The ladies were all smiles as they posed for the snapshot.

The “Basketball Wives” star captioned the photo, “Life is good! All smiles with @porsha4real @yandysmithcelebrating our sis Yandy’s birthday… ❤️.” A day before the celebration, Smith-Harris, whose birthday was on March 19, informed her followers that she brought herself a Yelle –a plant-based skincare line created by the reality star –store while also telling them to follow the line’s official Instagram page as a birthday gift to her.

Jennifer Williams posted a photo of herself (center),with Yandy Smith-Harris (right) and Porsha Williams (left), in honor of Smith-Harris’ 39th birthday celebration. @jenniferwilliams/Instagram

She wrote, “For my birthday I gifted myself a Yelle Store!! It’s happening. All I want from you for my birthday is a follow of my @yelleskincare page. Men and teens I have something so special ready for you!!! The support has literally bought me to my knees in thanks, tears in joy and completely changed my life and the people I’ve been able to support and help. All I can do is say THANK YOU. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH. HAPPY BIRTHDAY YANDY CANDY GIRL. YOU DID THAT🥳💕💕💕 (you know sometimes you gotta tell yourself you bad bad!)”

Fans expressed how overjoyed they were to see the reality stars come together for one night.

“All my favs in one pic, it don’t get no better than this 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Good group of women to be with, positive women… Happy Birthday Yandy🥳.”

“These queens🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

“🔥🔥🔥I LOVE this pic and the ladies in it!”

“The FLYEST and STRONGEST women on Television!!! When Real Queens link up!!!🔥🔥🔥”

While fans were elated to see the women unite, many may not know how this budding friendship came about. Although it is unclear how Smith-Harris and Jennifer initially know each other and for how long, the duo attended a VH1 sisterhood event in Jamaica in 2018 for the Support Your Girlfriends event created by Tené Nícole.

Smith-Harris and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star have shown up at demonstrations with people fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman who was shot and killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home during a drug raid last year. Smith-Harris, Porsha, and the “RHOA” star’s family attended the one-year rally on the anniversary of Taylor’s death on March 13.

Porsha captioned the photo, “We will never stop saying her name #BreonnaTaylor !! I brought my daughter & Mom along to represent #NoJusticeNoPeace We demand a better future for the next generations ✊🏾 With my soul sista @[email protected] @msdianeofficial #DBlock.”