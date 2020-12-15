Lizzo Hits Back at Fans Disappointed She Underwent a Detox Routine: ‘I Got Exactly What I Wanted Out of It’

Lizzo was met with backlash from disappointed fans following a TikTok post she made chronicling a recent juice detox. After being accused of buying into the quick-fix diet fad, and promoting dangerous eating habits, the singer responded on Dec. 14 with another video explaining the reasoning behind her sudden weight-loss journey.

“So I did the 10-day smoothie detox, and as you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like a dramatic weight loss,” she said. “And that is not the case.”

Lizzo. (Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram)

“In reality, November stressed me the f— out,” she continued. “I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f—ed my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f—ing body, my f—ing skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b— — and that’s it.”

Lizzo did a detox created by JJ Smith, a writer who categorizes herself as a nutritionist and weight-loss expert. During the detox Lizzo drank a generous amount of green smoothies and “beauty water,” and ate apples with peanut butter, nuts, and cucumbers with apple cider vinegar. She also took “night detox” supplements, and included a disclaimer that she was carefully carrying out her detox with a nutritionist, and to not try it without researching.

Lizzo also used a series of photos taken on different days to show off what she characterized as changes to her body during the detox. After originally sharing the process, some fans seemed to have a meltdown over the idea of body-confident Lizzo losing weight and using “fad diets” to do so.

Lizzo, a plus-size goddess who I considered my body confident role model, is now promoting detox smoothie diets on ig and I feel so betrayed @lizzo 💔 — Tasneeeem ✨🎶🌈🌺 (@lifeoftazza) December 14, 2020

Promoting ‘weight loss’ is actually fatphobic & y’all show your fatphobia under tweets that tell it like it is. There is NOTHING wrong with being fat. You CAN be healthy & fat. Before and After pictures are fatphobic. Losing weight & improved health are actually NOT intertwined — A fucking bitch (@princessalaafia) December 15, 2020

However, there were others on social media that were quick to come to her defense, pointing out that she was also doing what she felt was best for her body, and also pointing to the viciousness of the response in comparison to how Adele’s weight loss was received.

Lizzo has never positioned herself as a fat liberationist. she has always been a Black woman who was also fat and therefore chose to love herself out loud, not someone who was committed to fat liberation by name. so the response to this is weird. representation politics fail us. — Da’Shaun(they/them) (@DaShaunLH) December 14, 2020

All these people who scream, "My body, my choice", seem to stop short when someone wants to try something to lose weight.

You can argue it's detox smoothie, and if they are healthy, but it's her choice. — Joe William Bowles II🚀❤️🏈😂 (@JoeWBowles) December 15, 2020

Lizzo appeared to support this argument, as she defended her right to do what she wants with her body.

“That’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share that with you guys,” she said. “I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the f— they want with their bodies.”

Lizzo previously opened up about issues of low self-image and insecurities, revealing that at times she doesn’t like her weight. Even so, she expressed a sense of acceptance about her feelings and assurance that those thoughts would eventually go away, exhibiting more of the confidence that her fans love.