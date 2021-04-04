‘I Saw That Old Ugly Picture’: Kandi Burruss Reacts to the Negative Remarks She’s Been Receiving for Her ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Reunion Look

Kandi Burruss responded to the criticism she faced over her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13 reunion look in a video reposted by blog site Reality Chat’s Instagram page on April 3. In the recording, Burruss explained that the Bravo network chose the worst image to showcase the ensemble while also revealing the reunion’s dress theme.

She said, “I saw that old ugly picture that Bravo had put out of my reunion look, and I was like really? That was the picture they chose? So I did put a better video on my IG page just so you can get a better look of how the hair, and the makeup, the nails and everything all came together. Everybody was trying to roast me, but I was in the theme of what they told us the reunion was supposed to be, which was supposed to be burlesque, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ dungeon. So, clearly, I came dressed for that.”

Kandi Burruss responds to the criticism she faced over her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13 reunion look. @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

The reality star added that her hair inspiration came from legendary burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, who usually sports the 50s “retro” hairstyle. Burruss further clarified in her statement that the “RHOA” season 13 reunion look made her want to go outside of her typical “gown” look, something she preferred.

“The hair was inspired by Dita Von Teese, who is like a extremely successful, well-known burlesque performer, and she also does, like, those retro hairstyles or whatever. So I decided to do the retro hair look because I didn’t want to do the same thing that we always do, which is stereotypical gown and curls for the girls, and long hair or whatever it may be, because I’ve already done it. “

Despite her explanation, many people continued to bash her “madame” inspired attire.

“Ummmmmm my opinion did not change! It was still horrible 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️.”

“I understood the pin up look. The clothing choice didn’t suit her. It just wasn’t flattering on her.”

“It was the outfit sweetheart, Not the hair and makeup!! Your choice of wardrobe was very tacky 😂😂😂.”

“The look was a total mess. THE END🙄. It was a RHOA reunion taping. Not a damn costume part. PeriodT.”

One person went as far as to list Burruss’ astrological sign, which is Taurus. “She’s trying to blame Bravo. She is such a Taurus. She can’t just say damn yall are right, my reunion look wasn’t the best.”

Bravo network released the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13 reunion looks earlier this week by showcasing the entire cast’s ensembles. “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen revealed on March 25 that production was underway for the reunion special by uploading an image on his Instagram Story and holding up “RHOA” cue cards in a shot with a caption that read “#RHOA Reunion Day.”