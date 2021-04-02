‘Now Kandi’: ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Reunion Looks Are Here, and Fans Call Out Kandi Burruss’ Madame-Inspired Outfit

Bravo officially released the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13 reunion looks on April 1. Many people shared their reactions on The Peach Report Daily‘s comment section after the blog site reposted the photos the same day.

Fans enjoyed most of the black-themed ensembles on cast members Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, LaToya Ali, Shamea Morton, and Marlo Hampton. At the same time, they were unfortunately disappointed in Kandi Burruss’ madame-inspired outfit. Several threw shade at the Xscape singer’s ensemble.

Kandi Burruss’ reunion outfit left fans scratching their heads. @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

Burruss’ look included a black bodysuit with nude stockings, thigh-high boots, and an oversized black jacket. Following Bravo’s official photo release, the mother of three gave fans a close-up of her ensemble by sharing a behind-the-scenes video. She captioned the post while promoting her single “Ready for This,” “Mistress Angel was in the building! 🎶 #ReadyForThis #RHOA reunion.”

As Burruss received flak for her questionable look, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Cynthia Bailey had shimmer on their minds when they chose their outfits. Moore was photographed wearing a one-sleeved sparkly dress with a high slit. She embellished the ensemble with a high ponytail, full dramatic face, and accessories that included black dangle earrings, several rings, and high-heel pumps.

Kenya Moore. (Photo: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram)

Williams followed suit by putting on a one-sleeved shimmery dress she complemented with silver dangle earrings and rings.

Porsha Williams. (Photo: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram)

Bailey’s ensemble, a black glittery dress with feathers and a high slit, flaunted the 53-year-old’s curvy figure. The model completed the look with a full face, curly locks, black heels, and her massive wedding ring.

Cynthia Bailey. (Photo:@thepeachreportdaily/Instagram)

“RHOA” newbie Drew Sidora‘s black ensemble was a bit tamer beside those of her cast mates. The “Step Up” actress wore a short black dress garnished with one ruffled sleeve and a dramatic bow draped on her side. She completed the look with a low ponytail and several jewelry pieces.

Drew Sidora. (Photo: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram)

LaToya Ali donned a sleeveless sheer feathered attire with silver dangle earrings.

LaToya Ali. (Photo: @thepeachreport/Instagram)

Shamea Morton wore a loose-fitting strapless dress embellished with earrings and a partial updo.

Shamea Morton. (Photo: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram)

Marlo Hampton‘s black dress included several cutouts, mainly in the torso area. Hampton completed the look with many accessories, including rings, earrings, and a bracelet.

Marlo Hampton. (Photo: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram)

Many expressed how much they loved most of the cast’s ensembles, but quite a few questioned what was going through Burruss’ mind when she put her get-up together.

“wth do kandi have on.”

“Kandi 🥴 now you know I love you girl but what ! This isn’t the Dungeon Tour.”

“PORSHA & KENYA CAME & CONQUERED. I truly wasn’t prepared for the slayage. Someone help me get their heels out of my damn neck!!🔥🔥👩🏾‍🚒🧯🔥🔥.”

“They all look good. Now Kandi, I get it but I don’t like it 😂. I thought Toya would have come a little harder. Porsha and Kenya ate 🔥.”

“Oh bitch they ATEEE💣.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” executive producer Andy Cohen revealed last week that production was underway for the season 13 reunion special when he shared a photo on his Instagram story in his black suit — which seemingly gave away the theme — while he was holding “RHOA” cue cards. Cohen captioned the post “#RHOA Reunion Day.”

It is unclear when the reunion special will premiere.