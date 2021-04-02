Ray J Talks About His Relationship with Princess Love, Possibly Expanding Their Family and the Time He Kissed a ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star

Ray J and Princess Love’s journey to reconciliation still seems to be on track. Ray J appeared on the “Wendy Williams Show” on April 1 to talk a bit more about their relationship, expanding their family, and certain things that went down when they decided to separate.

When the interview began, Williams asked Ray J about his wife’s whereabouts, stating that she was supposed to come on the show with him but called to say she wouldn’t be attending. Ray J explained that Love opted not to come on the show to avoid any possible messy questions from Wendy or any arguments.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Williams proceeded to ask Ray J what he believes marriage means, and he stated that it means “one understanding, one soul and two people never giving up.” He started to ramble in a longer explanation about the meaning of marriage, and the talk show host, who seemingly did not believe him, cut him off to ask him about the incident in December where he was seen kissing on “Bad Girls Club” star Sarah Oliver.

Ray J, who was trying to avoid being in the hot seat for too long, informed her that he has the new Bad Girls Club show airing soon on Zeus Network. “You know we was on set. You know there have been a lot of things cut in and put out and stories are created around it. He continued to say that he won’t avoid owning up to his mistakes, but that stories are created by what people see. He said, “But the reality of things is that most of the time we working, most of the time we on set, most of the time we doing scenes about something.” But Williams was not having it with Ray J’s version of the story, as although the crew was filming for the show, Oliver was filming on Instagram Live when Ray J kissed her.

Later, Williams asked whether Ray J wants more children with Love since Love has been open about wanting a third child with him, even before their divorce was dismissed. With a big grin on his face he said, “Yea man, I love my kids. It’s a complete 360 degree when you have kids; well at least it’s supposed to be. So having one more is just like wow.” As for Love and having additional children, he said, “If she can do the nine months, I can do my time.” Williams slyly replied “yea seven minutes and seven pumps.”

Ray J and Love have been married since 2016, and both filed for divorce in 2020. Love initially put in a request for dismissal in 2020, but Ray J filed for divorce months later. He recently signed off on the dismissal documents in February. The “Love and Hip Hop” couple has a daughter and son together and have recently moved together to Miami.