Trouble In Paradise: Ray J Caught on Video Kissing Former ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Sarah Oliver

It seems that Ray J and Princess Love might not be patching things up anymore after a new video of Ray J kissing former “Bad Girls Club” star Sarah Oliver just emerged. The busty blond Bad Girl posted a lengthy video on Dec. 7 with appearances from Ray J, Jackie Long, Chance from “Real Chance of Love”, other “Bad Girls Club” stars, and other unknown people.

She captioned the clip “Late night.”

Ray J Norwood, Princess Love and their 2-year-old daughter Melody Love. @princesslove/Instagram

The 15-minute video starts with Sarah Oliver hanging out with people who were part of the latest episode of Princess Love and Ray J’s show “The Conversation.” That episode, which aired on Dec. 6, featured former cast members of the reality series “The Bad Girls Club.”

Throughout Oliver’s video, Ray J can be seen getting cozy with Oliver and even showing a little PDA.

At the mark 2:35, Ray J has his arm wrapped around Oliver’s waist as they sit on a couch together. At 8:31, things began to heat up between the two after the “One Wish” singer was seen kissing Oliver on her cheek and neck before she told him she was filming on Instagram.

He replied to her, “That’s Instagram? Oh sh-t. I ain’t f-cking with Instagram. Instagram don’t like me.” He then got up from the couch, and it appears that he reached down and kissed her on the neck once more before walking away.

It’s not clear whether Princess has seen the video, but the two were just beginning to make fans believe they were rekindling their romance after photos of the couple walking together in public emerged last month. By Dec. 1, after they both had little to say about where their relationship stands, the couple began publicly discussing their children.

Princess posted a photo of the pair’s 2-year-old daughter Melody and 11-month old son Epik sitting next to each other.

The 36-year-old followed up with a cryptic caption that said, “Being a parent is a full time job. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Raising them to be honest, respectable human beings.. I’ll do anything for these two except be unhappy. They’ll thank me later.”

Ray J responded to his wife of four years, writing, “I’ll die for my kids- I’ll be unhappy for my kids to be happy – I’ll starve just so my kids can eat. I’ll do anything for my kids. Period.”

There have been no clues about whether the two will stay together, but the couple has already faced infidelity rumors and both issued divorce filings this year. At the moment, however, they are still following each other on Instagram, and Princess is still carrying Ray J’s last name in her bio.