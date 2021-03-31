‘This Is Serious for Me’: Drew Sidora Reveals She Suffers from Adenomyosis Following Kenya Moore’s ‘Tummy Tuck’ Tweet

Drew Sidora of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” candidly opened up about a personal health battle on March 29 in an interview with Page Six following her co-star Kenya Moore‘s tweet insisting the actress needs a tummy tuck. The “RHOA” newbie said she has adenomyosis, which, because of bloating, can affect one’s physical appearance.

Adenomyosis usually occurs when a tissue lines with the uterus and grows into the uterine walls; it can cause several complications, including chronic pelvic pain. Sidora said she was diagnosed in 2020 and may need a hysterectomy. “What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me,” she expressed.

Drew Sidora (left) and Kenya Moore (right) Photo:@drewsidora @thekenyamoore/Instagram

The mother of three also brought up how she felt regarding her “RHOA” co-star Moore body shaming her on Twitter on March 28, following the latest episode. The Kenya Moore Hair Care creator uploaded a picture of Sidora and wrote she needs to go under the knife. The initial tweet read,” “She needs to pay for a tummy tuck.”

Moore’s tweet was in reaction to the “Step Up” actress calling out the former beauty queen for not wanting to twerk for a room key while they vacation with the other “RHOA” ladies in New Orleans. Following the heated argument, Sidora said during a confessional, “What’s the problem? Girl, you paid for that booty, bounce it.”

She needs to pay for a tummy tuck https://t.co/77rdJsVIK7 pic.twitter.com/wvfzYFZzwK — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) March 29, 2021

While revisiting her past remarks about Moore’s alleged plastic surgery when addressing the body-shaming tweet, Sidora said her uterine condition is an entirely different instance compared to enhancement shots. “It’s one thing to talk about what we go through as [women] versus someone who’s unnatural and gets butt shots.”

She added the unflattering image that Moore posted was during the time she gained weight due to quarantine and was limited from exercising because of her three Achilles tendon surgeries.

Sidora said, “It wasn’t a good day for me. It’s been tough.”

Following Moore’s tweet, many fans took to social media to bash the 50-year-old for throwing shots at Sidora’s body. Some even mentioned the actress did give birth to three children.

“This is why no one likes Kenya.”

“I think this is disgusting and disgraceful. Ms. Kenya Moore not miss I don’t disrespect any woman or anyone. I don’t come for people they come for me. Body shaming really that is so low and nasty!!!”

“Kenya step ya insult game up, body shaming a mother of 3 is so corny.”

“But you body shamming somebody that’s natural after having kids. But you didn’t like when Nene….you know what nvm.”

In the interview, Sidora also talked about her future plans on possibly moving forward with the hysterectomy. The 35-year-old informed the newspaper that after one doctor suggested surgery, she decided to seek a second opinion from another professional, “Married to Medicine” reality star Dr. Jackie Walters.

She said, “I want to be careful before I have another surgery.”

It is unclear if and when Sidora met with the celebrity doctor and what the second opinion is.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” air Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.