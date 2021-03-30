Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Derrick Jaxn of Using His Wife as a ‘Human Shield’ Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘You Put Her In the Line of Fire’:

Very vocal radio personality Charlamagne Tha God is weighing in on the Derrick Jaxn cheating scandal. The co-host of “The Breakfast Club” made the self-proclaimed relationship guru his “Donkey of the Day” on his March 24 morning show, but he wasn’t done with Jaxn just yet.

During the March 25 episode of his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast with co-host Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne called the social media influencer out as a hypocrite. Charlamagne, who has faced criticism from Jaxn in the past, prefaced his tirade by stating, “This is the moral of this whole story before we even start talking. I would rather be known as an honest sinner than a lying hypocrite.”

(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Derrick Jaxn. Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech/ @derrickjaxn/Instagram

He continued, “What Derrick did is he goes out there, and he literally, literally sh-ts on men. It’s like a level of narcissism where he purposely doesn’t try to understand where another man is coming from as if he’s never made any mistakes whatsoever. And then he mischaracterizes people as well, and he does it all for the benefit of his own pocket. So what you’re witnessing right now … ladies and ghetto-men … is all of that energy coming back.”

Charlamagne went on to say that what Jaxn is essentially experiencing karma for times he used his platform to bash other men. “One entity that you can’t fool is God. You can’t fool the universe. What you give to the universe, the universe will give back to you. The universe knows when you’re full of sh-t. The universe knows!” He explained. “You may can fool me. You can fool the public. You can fool your wife — the universe knows, bruh! So when you out there saying you don’t have no sympathy for men that cheat on their wives? Guess what you’re experiencing right now, Derrick? No sympathy.”

The radio talk show host, however, came to the defense of Jaxn’s wife Da’Naia Broadus, who, throughout the scandal has been criticized by people online for staying with her husband despite the fact that he stepped out on his marriage on numerous occasions.

“You put her in the line of fire. We all know how cruel social media can be. She had nothing to do with this,” Charlamagne expressed. “You’re using her as a human shield, and she had nothing to do with this. She wasn’t there with you when you was cheating, so she shouldn’t be there for the apology and clean-up and all of that. You gotta hold yourself accountable.”

Jaxn has remained quiet since denying, then admitting to allegations that he cheated on his wife in a video uploaded to his social media pages. Broadus later released a clip of her own addressing critics who commented on her appearance and her decision to stay with Jaxn, a clip that has since gone viral and turned into memes.