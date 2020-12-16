‘She Had the Baby!’: Zonnique Pullins and Her Boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Zonnique Pullins as she and her boyfriend, rapper Bandhunta Izzy, have welcomed their first child together. The news was announced on Dec. 15 by Pullins’s co-host Romeo Miller on their millennial/Gen-z talk show called “The Mix.”

In the video clip for the FOX Soul show, Romeo says, “somebody’s missing as you can see. Our girl Zonnique is not here because guess what…she had the baby!”

(L-R): Bandhunta Izzy and Zonnique Pullins (Photo: @zonniquejailee/Instagram)

The other co-hosts cheered as Miller rolled out the rest of the details. He said, “Zo went into labor yesterday evening and our new niece was born this morning at 6:27 a.m. She’s 8 pounds and 8 ounces and 21 inches long!”

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who is Zonnique’s mom, shared on Instagram her excitement for the arrival of her first granddaughter.

The Dec. 15 post says, “Congratulations to my 1st💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!! 🙏🏽💙💞🍾.”

There has not been any word yet from Pullins’s stepfather, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, on the arrival of his new grandchild.

People magazine broke the news about Pullins being pregnant with her boyfriend of two years on Aug. 4.

The 24-year-old singer said that she was not as excited when she initially found out she was pregnant and was “kind of sad at first.”

She explained, “I have a million brothers and sisters so I’ve always been the one like, ‘I’m not having a baby anytime soon.” She added, “That was always my thing.”

But despite her initial reservations about having her first child, Pullins said her boyfriend had the opposite reaction. She said, “So I was kind of sad at first, and my boyfriend was really excited from the jump. He was like, ‘You know it’s whatever you want to do.’ “

Neither parent of the newborn has made any announcements themselves since the birth of their child. Although this is their first child together, Bandhunta Izzy, born Israel James, has a son, 3, and a daughter, 5, from a previous relationship.