Apryl Jones Says She’s Done Having Kids, Cites Fear of Having Another ‘Baby Daddy’

Apryl Jones’ seemingly lousy luck with her relationships has her rejecting the possibility of expanding her family.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star opened up about her love life and co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend, singer Omarion, during a recent interview with Black celebrity parenting blog site BCK Online. The 34-year-old revealed that she’s not interested in having any more children.

(L-R): A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, Apryl Jones and Megaa Omari Grandberry Photo: @apryljones/Instagram

“More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy,” the reality star expressed. “That’s the God honest truth. I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else, and then my kids are getting older, and I like that.”

Apryl shares two kids with Omarion: 6-year-old son Megaa Omari Grandberry, and their 5-year-old daughter A’mei Kazuko Grandberry. The mommy of two also spoke on the struggles she’s endured co-parenting with the former B2K band member, stating that “It definitely hasn’t been a smooth road.”

She continued, “I had numerous amounts of days where I wanted to give up going through court stuff, dealing with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to have to move into a space with two little kids with no explanation because my partner decided he didn’t want his family anymore.”

While co-parenting has not been easy for the reality star, she expressed that removing any emotion she had toward her situation with Omarion and focusing solely on her children has proved to ease tension. “I know that’s easier said than done, but all you can do is be kind and nice,” she explained.

She added, “Keep adult [stuff] where the adults reside. Let the children be happy and keep them always in the forefront of it all. That’s my belief. It doesn’t always work for some though.”

Apryl and Omarion dated for four years before ending their engagement in 2016. She was very vocal about her mental health following their public breakup, telling Voyage LA, “I was in a really terrible space [in] 2016.” She added, “He decided to leave without explanation, and I was forced to have to pick up the pieces of my life.”

Roughly around 2019, Apryl got involved with entertainer Lil Fizz, a relationship that played out on the VH1 series. The former couple’s romance was quickly frowned upon, seeing as Fizz was Omarion’s former bandmate, though Omarion voiced zero malice toward the pair and their decision to get together. However, shortly after a year of dating, Apryl and Fizz broke up.