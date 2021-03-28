Jordyn Woods’ Mom Shuts Down Rumors That Her Daughter Is Engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods‘s mom Elizabeth Woods denied the allegations that the model is engaged to her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns, on March 26. Elizabeth, who is also the 23-year-old’s manager, told TMZ that the ring was simply an accessory she wore for her shoot.

The mother of two said, “She’s [Jordyn] definitely not engaged.” This statement comes days after Jordyn uploaded a stream of photos of herself wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger. Following that post, fans kept sending congratulatory wishes or asked the influencer if she was engaged after Towns suggested on Twitter that he planned to propose to his girlfriend in light of the cheating allegations.

Elizabeth Woods (left) has denied rumors that her daughter Jordyn Woods (right) is engaged to boyfriend Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (center). (Photo: @elizabethwoods/Instagram)

Last week, both Woods and Towns denied rumors that the basketball player had cheated on her after a gossip site called Gossip Of The City shared a story of Towns allegedly exchanging messages with an unknown woman.

Woods defended the 25-year-old in a series of tweets by saying, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it.”

She added, “I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my man’s character. And to the person who started this rumor… WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too. … He don’t even talk like that.”

Jordyn Woods sparked engagement rumors after she was seen with a giant rock on her left ring finger. @jordynwoods//Instagram

Towns also denied the allegations, he wrote, “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Woods and Towns started dating last year and made their debut as a couple on Instagram after the influencer’s 23rd birthday. Despite the recent allegations, Towns has been very vocal about how much Woods means to him, especially after his trying year of losing his mom and other family members to COVID-19.

He wrote in a lengthy Instagram story back in February, “My woman has held me down more than the world knows. From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.”

Towns wrapped up the statement by saying that his “love” for Woods know “no bounds.”