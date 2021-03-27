‘You Stay Slaying’: Eva Marcille Set to Star In Tyler Perry’s New Exotic Dancer TV Series ‘All the Queen’s Men’

Eva Marcille had her fans on the edge of their seats on March 25 after the actress uploaded a teaser trailer for her new series “All the Queen’s Men.” The 10-episode drama, created by actor Christian Keyes and produced by Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry Studios, is set to air this summer on BET+.

The 13-second clip showcases male strippers dancing — while money is being thrown in the air — as Marcille seemingly appears to be watching from the background. The model makes another appearance toward the end of the trailer as she exits the venue with cameras flashing in her direction.

Eva Marcille shares teaser trailer on her Instagram page and fans rave over the clip. Photo:@evamarcille/Instagram

The mother of three captioned the post, “All the Queen’s Men exclusively on @betplus coming this summer – starring ME. This cast, this story absolutely epic 👑 The Queen has arrived. Created by @christiankeyes produced by @tylerperry and @tylerperrystudios.”

“All the Queen’s Men,” according to “Deadline is based on the popular book called “Ladies Night” written by Keyes. The one-hour series focuses on the life of Marcille’s character Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille, a successful businesswoman who runs a high-end male strip club called Club Eden. As the show progresses, Madam soon realizes that with more power and accolades come more problems. Fans will discover if Madam’s reign is overthrown while working in what is considered a “dangerous” society.

The cast also includes Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Raquel Palmer, Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire — the male entertainer at the bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” — Keith Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy Williams and Christian Keyes.

As many fans expressed their excitement for Marcille’s new project, some couldn’t get over her fierce strut.

“The Eva Walk is Epic🔥🔥🙌🏾❤️.”

“It’s the walk in for me!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍🙌.”

“Can’t wait to see this hunnie…you stay slaying🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏😍😍.”

“OMG! Congratulations! Know you’re going to slay this role. 👑.”

While other fans’ comments varied with anticipation for Marcille’s latest role, an Instagram user pointed out that following the mother-of-three’s departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2020 that she has still been landing jobs. They said, “@evamarcille SHE still working !! She don’t need the RHOA ! 👏.”

The model revealed last June that she was leaving the franchise after two seasons, by initially releasing a statement showing love and appreciation to everyone she developed a bond with on the show — from the cast members to crew. On the same day, Marcille further explained on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” one of the reasons why she chose to walk away was her three children: Marley Rae 7, Michael Todd, 2 and Maverick, 1,

“They are 24 hours a day, and there is a lot of work to be done,” she said. “I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business.”