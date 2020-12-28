‘Morphing Into a Supermodel Right Before Our Eyes’: Marley Rae Steals the Spotlight from Mom Eva Marcille In New Photo

Eva Marcille pulled her fans’ heartstrings on Dec. 22, when she shared snapshots of her and her 6-year-old daughter Marley Rae Sterling hanging out.

In the post captioned, “My ENTIRE world Marley Rae🌻,” the model was seen kissing her daughter’s forehead as Marley held up the peace sign. Another image showcased the pair serving what fans deemed their best silly faces as they stuck their tongues out. A stream of followers poured out admiration for the mother-daughter duo.

Eva Marcille and Marley Rae. @evamarcille/Instagram

“Beautiful😍😍 I Love that you teach her to embrace her natural hair and you wear natural styles to encourage her beauty❤️”

“Oh sis! She’s growing up and beautiful as ever!”

“2 generations of pure Beauty 💕💕💕💕💕💕”

“Morphing into a supermodel right before our eyes.”

“This natural beauty is the next top model🔥🔥🔥”

Eva Marcille and Marley Rae playfully posing while hanging out. (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

Although many extolled the pair, other followers mentioned how much they missed Marcille on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

One told the former reality star that they longed to see her family on the Bravo series while wishing her a happy holiday. “I miss seeing you, the family on RHOA. Stay safe and Happy Holidays.”

An Instagram user brought up how dull “RHOA” has become without Marcille and her former co-star Nene Leakes who announced her departure from the franchise back in October. “I miss you on Housewives of Atlanta! Boring without u and Nene!”

“I miss you on RHOA😥💛🌻”

Marcille revealed on June 16 that she was leaving “RHOA” after three seasons by releasing a statement showing appreciation for the bonds she developed with her cast mates and crew. On the same day, the model further elaborated on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that her children Marley, Michael Todd, 2, and Maverick, 1, were one of the reasons behind her departure.

“They are 24 hours a day, and there is a lot of work to be done,” she said. “I decided to spend my time and energy, focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business.”