‘Let Me Breatheeeeee’: Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Poolside Buns In a One-Piece Swimsuit

Ever since her “Bussit” challenge sent shock waves through social media, songstress Chloe Bailey has been serving her fans nonstop baddie looks on the ’Gram.

The 22-year-old is dominating another social media challenge called the “Walk” challenge, inspired by social media influencer and artist Saucy Santana.

“Pool day 😎 #walkchallenge,” Bailey captioned the video that garnered over 721,000 views from social media users. The Chloe X Halle duo member began the video jumping from the pool and holding onto the edge while rocking a one-piece black swimsuit that showcased her buns.

Singer Chloe Bailey participates in the #WalkChallenge on Instagram. @chloebailey/Instagram

She walked seductively from the pool to the camera before doing a close-up highlighting her flawless skin. Bailey then did another model walk to the camera before posing and looking back at it before the video stopped.

Fans couldn’t help but fawn over the “Do It” singer’s banging body and beautiful features.

“Again. FAVOR. AINT. FAIR.”

“OMG LET ME BREATHEEEEEE.”

“Chloe. This isn’t fair 😭😭😭.”

“APPLYING PRESSURE 🔥.”

“Stop breaking the internet, damnit 😭😭.”

Bailey is starting to embrace her femininity and sexiness after receiving backlash from some social media users because of her sultry photos and “Bussit” challenge on Instagram.

In February, the “grown-ish” actress responded to critics in an Instagram Live session where she was transparent about her battles with her body image. She explained that doing the “Bussit” challenge brought out her sexier side now that she is an adult.

“’Cause all the people who know me personally, I’m really like such a nerd, and I’m really to myself, and I’m really, really shy. So it is like, it’s honestly taken a lot for me to show the world what I kind of like really am inside,” Bailey said.

“I’ve been like really insecure for a long time, and I’m finally like at that place where I have self-confidence. And I’m really happy that I get to share that with you all, and I think it’s so important and so special when a Black woman can be strong and stand in her power in every single way.”

Meagan Good (left), Chloe Bailey (right). (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram, @chloebailey/Instagram)

Former child star and actress Meagan Good stood in support of Bailey during an interview for HelloBeautiful magazine’s “POWER” issue.

The actress who has starred in “Think Like A Man,” “Waist Deep,” and “Stomp The Yard,” knows all too well what it’s like to be judged for embracing her sexuality, as she was told by social media scolds that she needed to “cover up” because of her marriage to pastor Devon Franklin.

“It breaks my heart to see her have to go through that,” the 39-year-old told the publication.

“And again, getting free of what other people think of you is a process. You know, it depends on the person. Depends on how they download things — what it feels like to their spirit — so you can’t just tell them to get over it,” she added.

Good gave Bailey some advice, saying, “These people don’t determine your destiny; these people don’t determine your purpose.”

“They don’t determine the call that God has on your life,” Good continued. “The only way for you to continue to walk in that purpose and that destiny and that calling is to be authentically yourself and knowing that along the way, some people are not going to get it, and that’s OK.”