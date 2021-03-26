‘Can I Borrow Some?’: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Fans with Natural Hair Growth

Megan Thee Stallion is experiencing growth in every direction from personal life to career, and her natural hair journey is no exception.
The Grammy-winning rapper assured fans that she’s still just as committed to her natural hair journey as she is her career, and both are flourishing. “Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth 😛🔥,” she captioned her video, in which her hairstylist rinsed her luscious locks over a bowl while showing off the great condition her tresses are in.
In December, the “WAP” rapper shared a video of her natural hair and asked followers for product recommendations because she and her friend/hairstylist Kellon Deryck were committed to seeing how long they could get her mane to grow. “Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair 💪🏽 drop any of your favorite black-owned hair care lines for natural hair 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾.”
Meg’s regimen appears to be paying off, and fans applauded the hot girl for showing off her hot curls.
“Okay length always great but can we look at the HEALTH. OKAY CONSISTENT TEXTURE GOALS”
“Real hair real body real talent periodddd”
“Can I borrow some ??”
“It’s the soft juicy curls for me 😍”
“Natural Hottie 🔥”
In fact, Meg’s locks were so flawless that some fans mistook her natural serve for a bomb wig.
“Now why tf I thought that was a wig just hanging there 😩😂”
“Girl I thought this was a wet and wavy unit”
“This look like my wig I just got”
Meg hasn’t shared exactly which products she decided to use just yet, but the girls are ready for some recommendations stat!