‘You Deserve It’: Tiffany Haddish Shares a Clip of Her Celebrating Her Grammy Win with Loved Ones

It has been a little over a week since Tiffany Haddish discovered that she won her first Grammy, and now she has finally found some time in her busy schedule to celebrate her accomplishment.

On Saturday, March 20, she uploaded a video of her sitting at a restaurant with a very small group of loved ones, including her boyfriend Common and her fellow comedian Lil Rel Howery. She was brought cupcakes on a platter that read “Grammy Winner,” as her friends sang “Happy Grammy Dear Tiffany” in the same flow that one would sing “Happy Birthday,” — the regular way AND the Black way. In the middle of the song, the comedian shows Common some love by leaning over and giving him a kiss.

Tiffany Haddish (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

After they finished singing, her friend that was holding the camera asked her if she wished for an Oscar when she blew out her candles. She laughed as a response and confirmed that she did not have an Oscar just yet.

“Finally got a chance to celebrate with some people I Love,” she wrote.

Fans celebrated with Haddish in the comments. One person said, “This is so adorable 🥺💕 Happy Grammy to you fave.🥳 You deserve it, I hope y’all have an amazing day.” Actress Yvonne Orji wrote, “Live it up mama.”

Others were gushing over Haddish and her man since they rarely post photos or videos with each other on social media. One fan said, “Yesss! You better celebrate with your boo sis! 😍😍👏👏congratulations 🎉” and another wrote, “I’m just here for Tiffany and Common 😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

The 41-year-old actress revealed on March 15 the sweet way that she discovered that she won a Grammy. While filming for her show “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” the producer spoke to her through the earpiece and revealed that her comedy special “Black Mitzvah” won for Best Comedy Album. Stunned, Haddish began to cry and explained that she was emotional because “a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986.” The woman she was referring to is none other than Whoopi Goldberg who won for her project “Original Broadway Show Recording.”