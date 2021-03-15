‘A Black Woman Hasn’t Won in That Category Since 1986’: Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional After Learning That She Won a Grammy, Fans Celebrate Her Achievement

By now Tiffany Haddish and plenty of her fans know that her comedy special “Black Mitzvah” won a Grammy on March 14 for Best Comedy Album. As a way to celebrate, she shared a video with her fans of how she found out the exciting news.

She uploaded a nearly 90-second video of herself telling two young girls, “For me, I’m just happy to be nominated personally,” while filming on the set of her show “Kids Say The Darndest Things.” The video switched to the control room with the producers telling Haddish through her earpiece to say that she had been nominated a couple of times before. Messing up a bit, she repeated what they said on the show, and the producers interrupted her again and told her that she won a Grammy. Now in complete shock, she talks to her producers and says “I just what? I just won a Grammy. Are you serious!?”

Tiffany Haddish finding out she won a Grammy. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

After realizing it was not a joke, she wipes her tears away and says, “You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986.” One of the children on the show responded, “Yes, we learned that for Black History month,” and Haddish revealed the last Black woman to win in that category was Whoopi Goldberg.

“It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross right,” she said while still crying, “and it’s a lot of times you feel like, well, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job? And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds you just say, ‘You know what, I’m going to just put my best foot forward and I’m going to give the world the best that I got. Anything is possible.’”

The 41-year-old had more to say about the moment in her caption. She wrote: “This is How I found out I Won a Grammy! I was Working today for @kidssaythedarndestthings Airing very soon on @cbstv . The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America. I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief. I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen @pushitproductions @pagehurwitz #wandasykes #netflix #JackieKnobbe #Dionnewynn #yvettesheldon #LawRoach #jerrodcarmichael #lilrelhowery #chrisspencer #shereadyproductions #SHEREADY.”

Fans celebrated Haddish in the comments. Using the name of one of her comedy specials, one person said, “SHE wasn’t READY.” Other people shared variations of “congratulations” and reminded Haddish that she “deserved it.” This was the only category Haddish was nominated for this year, and she won against fellow comedians Patton Oswalt, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Bill Burr.