‘Also Part of My Heritage’: Kenya Moore Reacts to the Backlash for Wearing Native American Headdress to a Costume Party During Latest Episode of ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore responded via Twitter to the backlash she received for the Native American headdress she wore during Falynn Guobadia’s Halloween bash in the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which aired Sunday, March 21, the same night as Moore’s tweets. The former beauty queen retweeted and reacted to an “RHOA” fan’s comment which bashed Moore for being hypocritical for wearing the costume and shading her co-star Porsha Williams for her work with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The initial tweet said, “I know Kenya didn’t shade Porsha all season about her work with the BLM movement then showing up with an indigenous people costume. 2 strikes #RHOA.” The mother of one claimed she is part Native American, seemingly dismissing how offensive her getup essentially was. She wrote, “Also part of my heritage #RHOA.” Moore’s “heritage” claims have not been confirmed.

Kenya Moore responds to backlash she is receiving for her Native American headdress she wore during a Halloween party last year. (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

During the March 21 episode, Moore also received negative feedback from her “RHOA” co-stars, including Williams, for what the former beauty queen deemed was a “warrior princess” costume.

The first person to address the ensemble was “RHOA” newbie Drew Sidora. The actress said during a confessional, “Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls trip. It seems like I’m the only one who sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

Williams, on the other hand, added, “She is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more. I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add wack to the list.”

Following the recent episode and Moore’s tone-deaf tweet, many people accused the 50-year-old of cultural appropriation.

“You would think after the past few years @KenyaMoore would know this was gonna cause problems… #RHOA.”

You would think after the past few years @KenyaMoore would know this was gonna cause problems… #RHOA pic.twitter.com/WF5kHmJHBL — matt conrad (@_mattconrad_) March 22, 2021

“*sigh. What year is it again? @KenyaMoore- girl, I know you know better. This is not a ‘warrior princess’ costume. Please just give a simple, sincere apology to the Indigenous community and move on. It’s not complicated.”

*sigh. What year is it again?@KenyaMoore– girl, I know you know better. This is not a “warrior princess” costume. Please just give a simple, sincere apology to the Indigenous community and move on. It’s not complicated. pic.twitter.com/Bx0Ax0piQ4 — Koonoo (@KoonooHan) March 22, 2021

“Kenya Moore is too grown to not know dressing as a Native American is offensive af.”

Kenya Moore is too grown to not know dressing as a Native American is offensive af. — 🔮 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖏𝖎𝖙𝖆 🦇 (@ohthatashleyy) March 22, 2021

One fan called this incident disgusting and even brought up when former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels wore a similar getup to Karen Huger’s party. Samuels later issued an apology on Twitter in 2017. “Kenya Moore coming to a party dressed as a “Native American” is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on Housewives since Monique Samuels did it a couple of seasons ago. Do better. #RHOA Sincerely; an Indigenous African-American woman.”

Kenya Moore coming to a party dressed as a “Native American” is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on Housewives since Monique Samuels did it a couple seasons ago. Do better. #RHOA

Sincerely; an Indigenous African-American woman. 🥰 — Kendra Stanton (@KendraJanaay) March 22, 2021

Moore’s cultural appropriation became the topic of discussion again during Sidora’s March 21st virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” after the host asked the “Step Up” actress what she thought of Moore’s ensemble and if any of the “RHOA” ladies said anything to the 1993 Miss USA winner.

Sidora said, “No one said anything. I think we talked about it afterward, but I was done. It was like what you said, Andy, it was culturally immature, irresponsible, but I’m not gonna ruffle feathers.” She added, “Me and Kenya, we had our conversation, I’m just trying to have a good time, I’m gonna keep my mouth shut on this one. Sometimes you gotta knew when to speak and when not to speak.”

Moore has yet to issue a formal apology regarding the controversy.