‘How Do You Keep Serving Looks’: Ciara Leaves Fans Speechless in New Look

Ciara‘s immaculate looks in her latest tennis-themed photo shoot stopped fans and social media in their tracks on March 20 after she posted a stream of images on the tennis court.

The singer — who wore a white one-piece, long-sleeved ensemble with Prada boots showcased her toned legs in a couple of photos while gazing into the camera. She captioned the snapshot, “Game. Set. Match. 🎾.” Many fans were left agape by the 35-year-old’s beauty.

Ciara’s beauty left fans gasping for air after she uploaded a series of photos from her tennis-themed shoot. @ciara/Instagram

“Ciara really one of the baddest in the game.”

“She ain’t had to do us like dat 😍😍😍.”

“How do you just keep serving looks girl. You are an absolute beauty 😍🔥.”

“Sheesh! How many wallpapers you gonna give me?!”

“GAME OVER🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Ciara. @ciara/Instagram

While Ciara’s beauty entranced many fans, others claimed the singer hasn’t aged since her debut in the music industry in 2004. One wrote, “Cici is pressure and hasn’t aged a day! 😮😍😍😍😍.”

Another said, “So Beautiful You Are Aging Backwards #BabyFace.”

An Instagram user pointed out the mother of three’s glow in the themed photo shoot. “Forever young and glowing 😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

In 2019 during an interview with W Magazine, Ciara revealed the skincare routine — washing her face twice a day and moisturizing — that keeps her youthful skin luminous. “I’ll be honest. I’m a very simple girl. I do wash my face twice a day. I make sure I put on moisturizing sunscreen every day. I like getting microderms from time to time. It’s good to exfoliate your skin. I’m kind of obsessed with seeing blackheads clear out — I’m weird that way. I’d like to believe that a lot of people are like that. More than anything, I wash my face twice a day and moisturize.”

She also talked about how she gained her confidence over the years and mentioned how it took her a while to get comfortable in what she presumed were “flaws.”

The “Level Up” singer said, “No, I haven’t always been confident. I’ve definitely had to have self-talks because before I was grown up, I was one of those girls where my body developed a bit behind. I was really tall, very muscular. I used to walk with my back hunched over a bit because I was so insecure about being tall. My confidence, as far as me accepting myself physically, kind of happened later for me.”

She added, “Once I got older, I realized it’s actually cool to embrace all of these things that I thought were flaws. When you get more comfortable, you realize that none of that stuff is changing, so the last thing you want to do is walk around being worried about it.”