‘Keep Up The Fight’: Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith Attend Louisville Rally on One-Year Anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s Death

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Porsha Williams and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality star Yandy Smith-Harris are continually fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman who was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on March 13, 2020, by law enforcement.

Smith-Harris and Williams were in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday with Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena’ McKinley by partner Dennis McKinley and mom, Ms. Diane.Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Taylor’s death.

(Clockwise from top left) Porsha Williams, her mother Ms. Diane, Yandy Smith-Harris and Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena’ at a protest for Breonna Taylor. @porsha4real/Instagram

“We will never stop saying her name #BreonnaTaylor !! I brought my daughter & Mom along to represent #NoJusticeNoPeace,” Williams captioned the photo.

“We demand a better future for the next generations ✊🏾 With my soul sista @yandysmith @pilarjhena @msdianeofficial #DBlock,” she added.

Fans applauded Williams and Smith-Harris for their social justice efforts.

“Cmon Porsha Lutha Kang 🔥❤️.”

“Love your work and passion for injustice. 💚💛🖤 🇯🇲.”

“Much much respect needs more strong women like y’all to keep up the fight, thank you❤️❤️.”

“Facts 🔥🔥 say her name justice for all that’s unable we gotta be their voice 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

“So proud of you for keeping up the fight; what a great example you are for your daughter and mines and others 🙌🏽✊🏽.”

The dynamic duo have been arrested twice at marches while protesting against police brutality in the Black community. On Aug. 25, 2020, Smith-Harris and Williams were charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and obstructing a highway, two misdemeanor charges.

Smith-Harris took to the ’gram following the August arrest with a gallery of photos of herself and Williams detailing the incident.

Yandy Smith-Harris and Porsha Williams show off their mugshots. @yandysmith/Instagram

“When the police surrounded us. I looked to my left and didn’t see @porsha4real. I felt like my other half in the fight was gone,” Smith-Harris wrote.

“5 mins before they arrested me, she appeared and said, you think I’d leave you to face this without me? Never we’re sisters. (She just went to give her phone to her assistant and came right back). My ace! My neighbor! My boo thang! My All Hands on Deck Partner…I love you. Late friends turned great friends 💕💕💕,” she concluded.

“I love you. I’ll ride with you anytime anywhere,” Williams responded to Smith-Harris’ post.

Breonna Taylor rally. @porsha4real/Instagram

Before their August arrest, the two ladies were taken into custody in July for a staged demonstration outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home. Their charges included intimidating a participant in a legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal trespassing.

The felony charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process has been dropped, but the ladies continue to fight for Taylor’s justice no matter the risks.