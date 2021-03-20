‘I Have Been Quiet Long Enough’ Quavo’s Sister Kashara Marshall and Saweetie’s Aunt Whitney Harp Argue on Social Media Following the Rappers’ Split

Quavo‘s sister Kashara Marshall and Saweetie‘s aunt Whitney Harp argued on social media on March 20, one day after the rappers confirmed their breakup. Marshall threw shots at Harp after she said she would reveal unknown personal details following Marshall’s initial response to clear Quavo’s name. People have been bashing Quavo after he was accused of being unfaithful following Saweetie’s “single” tweet.

Marshall reacted to the backlash against the “Bad and Boujee” rapper earlier in the day by defending her brother in a lengthy Instagram Story post. She said, “I have been quiet long enough…….. I see how this turning to a bash fest towards my brother and that ain’t about to happen at all none y’all know how Saweetie is in real life but I do and it ain’t good at all….” Marshall added, “I only post real s–t.”

(Left photo) Kashara Marshall, (right photo) Whitney Harp (left) and Saweetie (right). (Photo: @migo_shara/Instagram, @whitneyharp/Instagram)

Harp reacted to Marshall by threatening to air unknown personal information on Twitter in reaction to the gibes about her niece Saweetie.

Harp wrote, “Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out??? I’m not gone be half as nice as ol Shara! What she not gone do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine. Since we sticking our nose in other people business first they love you then they hate you.”

Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out??? I’m not gone be half as nice as ol Shara! What she not gone do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine. Since we sticking our nose in other people business🙄 first they love you then they hate you — ⚡️WHITTY⚡️ (@whittyharp) March 20, 2021

She wrapped the tweet by saying she wouldn’t have “spoken on this” because the breakup between the two rappers was their “business” but felt the need to respond after Marshall inserted herself into it. “And listen….. I would have never spoken on this…. they business is they business, I stay TF out of it, but when sisters wanna put they self in it that’s when it becomes my business.”

And listen….. I would have never spoken on this…. they business is they business, I stay TF out of it, but when sisters wanna put they self in it that’s when it becomes my business — ⚡️WHITTY⚡️ (@whittyharp) March 20, 2021

Marshall clapped back by saying that Saweetie was a “self-centered b–h” that nobody likes and claimed the only reason why she accepted her into the family was because of Quavo: “Who is Whitty[Whitney Harp] b–h I don’t know s–t bout you and you don’t s–t bout me but I do know yo Niece is a Self-centered b–h who [no] body likes! You wanna Air this B–h out run it hoe this ain’t what you want! Trust Me! Only reason I was nice to any of y’all HOES because of Qua!”

Who is Whitty bitch I don’t know shit bout you and you don’t shit bout me but I do know yo Niece is a Self centered bitch who know body likes! You wanna Air this Bitch out run it hoe this ain’t what you want! Trust Me! Only reason I was nice to any of y’all HOES because of Qua! — Migo Shara (@MigoShara) March 20, 2021

She continued, “I don’t like drama at all!! But f–k with my family and it’s on!!”

I don’t like drama at all!! But fuck with my family and it’s on!! — Migo Shara (@MigoShara) March 20, 2021

Saweetie announced on March 19 on Twitter that she was single following breakup speculation earlier this week after the former couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The “Best Friend” lyricist said, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Hours after Saweetie’s post, Quavo released his own statement on Twitter, writing, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.

Saweetie and Quavo started dating in 2018 after the “Motorsport” rapper slid into her Instagram DMs by sending her a snowflake emoji.