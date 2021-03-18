‘I Am Ready to Let Bygones Be Bygones’: Vivica A. Fox Publicly Accepts Kenya Moore’s Apology on ‘WWHL’ Following Longtime Feud

Vivica A. Fox finally buried the hatchet with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kenya Moore during the actress’s virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Fox was a featured guest alongside “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Simone Whitmore on March 14.

In the clip, Cohen shares a throwback video from earlier this year of Moore apologizing to Fox for their past feud while competing on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015. Moore told the “Housewives” executive producer that she reached out to their mutual friend and former “RHOA” co-star Claudia Jordan, and Jordan stated that Fox did get the message but wasn’t ready to accept it yet.

Vivica A. Fox buries the hatchet with “RHOA” star Kenya Moore during her virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” (Photo: @BravoWWHL/Twitter)

The former beauty queen added she understood where the “Soul Food” actress was coming from but hoped in the future she would accept, because she felt Fox was a “great person.”

“I respect that, people have to be ready to receive an apology, I’m hoping she’ll accept. I really do like Vivica, before any of the drama. I think she’s a great person.”

As the recording wrapped, Cohen asked Fox what she thought about it. The “Queens with Cocktails” co-host started with a joke by mentioning how great the “RHOA” star’s breasts looked before tackling the apology.

“Her breasts look great. That’s all I wanna say. I’m kidding.” She continued, “Kenya is a beautiful woman, and, yes, I am ready to let bygones be bygones. She went through Claudia [Jordan], issued an apology. At that time I was grateful for that, but at the time when she did it I wasn’t ready. But now I love seeing Kenya with her daughter. Her daughter is so cute and it looks like she got beef with other people, so Vivica is good.”

Many fans expressed their joy that the two women have made amends following a years-long feud.

“Good for them. Now as long as they never do another reality show together they should stay this way. Lol😂.”

“Good!! I HATE when Black Queens fight each other!! 🙌🏽👏🏼🖤.”

“Great! I’m glad they’ve put it behind them.”

“Yes move on. Too old be holding grudges.”

Vivica A. Fox (left) and Kenya Moore (right). (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

The former friends’ feud began after Fox accused Moore of stealing her phone and tweeting on the “Two Can Play That Game” actress’s official Twitter page about how she was dealing with menopause at the age of 50.

When the incident occurred, the “RHOA” cast member denied the accusations even after Fox adamantly said she had a witness to back up those claims. The incident led to the pair throwing public jabs at each other over the years.

Fox actually addressed Moore’s public apology last month on “The Wendy Williams Show” while promoting her Lifetime film “The Wrong Valentine.” Somewhat halfheartedly, she said during the “Hot Seat” segment that she is willing to “move on” and even invited Moore to her talk show “Cocktails with Queens.”

“I accept her apology … I’d be willing for her to come on ‘Cocktails with Queens’ so we can talk about it.”