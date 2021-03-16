‘It’s the Mommy/Daughter Moves for Me’: Serena Williams Posts Cute Video Dancing with Daughter on the Tennis Court

Tennis great Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. are spreading a little mommy-daughter joy on the timeline following the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In an adorable clip uploaded to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 14, the athlete and her daughter shared their take on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” dance challenge. Serena appeared in a gorgeous tan-colored sleeveless high-low gown that featured a sequined top and layered tulle skirt. She accessorized her look with matching tan heels as well. Little miss Olympia did not let her mommy take all the attention for herself either. The 3-year-old also wore a beautiful pink-and-white gown similar to that of her mother’s, along with white sneakers.

(L-R): Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena Williams Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram

In the clip, the duo was seen throwing their hands up to Megan’s song before cutting to a tennis court scene, where they were accompanied by several others dancing along with them. Serena and Olympia even danced with tennis rackets. The post was seemingly in honor of the Houston rapper’s victorious night. During the 63rd-annual event, Megan took home the win for Best New Artist and Rap Performance for her single “Savage” Remix featuring Beyoncé.

“How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!” Serena captioned the clip, which was viewed over 400,000 times. Fans gushed over the sweet moment between the two, including one user who wrote, “It’s the Mommy/Daughter moves for me 💗💗.” Another fan commented seemingly giving credit to the two for switching up the scenery, writing, “Yes!! I KNOW all the other nominees have dances to Body on the couch, in the car, standing in the kitchen 😂.”

“Black Motherhood is Everything!” a third expressed. “Guuurrllll! Y’all looking hawt and I am here for it. Little Miss is just the cutest!❤️😍,” a fourth wrote.

Serena’s “Body” post comes on the heels of another snap that had fans in a frenzy. In a post shared on her social media page on March 11, Serena sported a long-sleeved body-hugging jumpsuit covered in daisies. She rocked black combat boots as she stood outside in front of a pile of logs. At the time, she captioned the post “How we do winter in Florida.” Fans went wild, including Bozoma Saint John, who wrote, “That’s a winter wonderland, baby!!”