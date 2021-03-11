‘If Body Ody Was a Person’: Serena Williams Brings Spring Vibes While Flaunting Her Curvy Body

Serena Williams does not only bring the heat on the tennis court, but apparently she does so with her fashion as well. In her March 11 photo posted to social media, she is wearing a long-sleeved body-hugging jumpsuit that is covered in daisies. Paired with the jumpsuit, she wore black combat boots as she stood outside in front of a pile of logs.

“How we do winters in Florida,” she wrote. The current Miami resident seemed confident that she looked great in her outfit because she wrote “The temperature just went up 🔥 🔥 🔥,” in the comments section.

Serena Williams. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Fans agreed that she looked amazing in her one-piece. One person said, “HONEYYYYY IT’S A WHOLE MOMENT.” Another person wrote that they were, “Soooo obsessed with this look!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Many even dubbed her “Flower Power,” and someone else said this is what it would look like “🔥🔥🔥 If bodyody was a person 😍.”

One thing about Williams is she does not play about her fashion. In a 2017 Vogue interview, she talked more about her love for fashion. “For me there was only one thing I connected to the way I’ve connected to tennis, and that’s been fashion. If you give me a garment, I can tell you what the fabric is, how it’s made, why something can or can’t be done because of the draping, et cetera. Who knows? Maybe I would have won more Grand Slams if I had been 100 percent tennis.”

Williams even has a clothing line, which she named after herself and launched in May 2018. During that time, the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed that fashion wasn’t something that she randomly became interested in. In an interview with Essence, she shared that fashion was something she took seriously. She also said, “I went to fashion school back in the early 2000s,” and she attended The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.